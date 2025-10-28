Week 9 NFL Predictions: Picks and score predictions for every primetime game

Week 9 of the 2025 NFL Season is a unique one, as this is the last week of games before the 2025 NFL trade deadline. The deadline is on November 4th, so it's the Tuesday after Monday Night Football. In the coming days, more trades will be made.

There are a plethora of teams who should be in sell mode right now, and there are also some teams who are in a position to buy. With the amount of parity present in the NFL right now, the league is anyone's for the taking at the moment.

We've got three primetime games this week, but at the moment, only one team from the six playing in primetime are currently in a playoff spot, which is interesting. Let's make our picks and predictions for primetime games in Week 9.

Picks and score predictions for every primetime game in Week 9

Thursday, October 30th

Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins, 8:15 PM ET

Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson is likely making his return to the lineup to kickoff Week 9, and this could be what really gets Baltimore's season back on track. Now 2-5 on the season after a win over the Chicago Bears in Week 8, the Ravens are getting healthier and obviously need to do much more winning if they hope to get back into the playoff picture.

With Jackson back in the mix, there isn't much of a path for the Dolphins to win this, as the defense has largely been awful this year, and Miami just does not have the talent to go toe-to-toe with the Ravens. Lamar Jackson leads the team to a much-needed victory here in Week 9, getting the Ravens to 3-5 and perhaps beginning some chatter of a potential midseason surge.

This latest Dolphins' loss could really force the team to get aggressive at the NFL trade deadline and perhaps trade multiple players for extra draft capital.

Prediction: Ravens win 27-20