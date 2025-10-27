Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are officially putting the AFC on notice

For much of the 2025 NFL Offseason, many were hyping up the Denver Broncos as a team that could emerge as a contender in the AFC and see a breakout season from Bo Nix, their second-year QB who shocked the world as a rookie in 2024.

But after a shaky 1-2 start, many had wondered if that breakout season was even coming. Well, when you look at Sean Payton's historical trends as a head coach, he actually is about .500 in the month of September, but then wins nearly 70% of his games in October and November.

The Broncos have since won five games in a row, mounted multiple fourth quarter comebacks, and are now 6-2 and near the top of the AFC, but also first in the AFC West as Week 8 wraps up. It's not hard to see how Bo Nix and this Broncos' team could put the AFC on notice as the season continues.

The Denver Broncos are one of the best and most balanced teams in the NFL

The Broncos have won five games in a row and now rank 10th in points scored per game and 5th in points allowed. Denver also as a top-10 passer, top-10 receiver, and top-10 running back. Bo Nix ranks 7th in yards, Courtland Sutton ranks 10th in yards, and JK Dobbins ranks 3rd in yards.

What we've seen from this offense, especially in their Week 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys, is an incredibly balanced attack that can hurt defenses in multiple ways. Defensively, Denver gets to the QB better than any other team in the NFL. Through eight games, the defense has notched 36 sacks, 38 tackles for loss, and 81 QB hits.

Not only can Denver run the ball, but they're been able to throw it down the field as well. The defense is limiting opposing offenses and able to get to the QB at a high level. Frankly, what can't this team do? Their special teams is even playing well, as Wil Lutz is 10/11 on his field goals this year, and rookie punter Jeremy Crawshaw is averaging 47.6 yards per boot.

The Broncos are one of the more complete teams in the NFL, and they also have a future Hall of Fame, Super Bowl-winning head coach in Sean Payton to lead the way. It would not shock me to see Denver winning the AFC West this year and winning multiple playoff games.