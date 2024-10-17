What does the NFL playoff picture look like approaching Week 7?
The 2024 NFL Season still has a long ways to go, but let's take a peek at the NFL Playoff Picture as we enter Week 7.
The Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints get us started in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL Season. We're rapidly approaching the halfway point of the season, so the NFL Playoff Picture will begin heating up more and more.
Some of the teams that currently sit in a playoff spot are probably not going anywhere, but some of the current Wild Card teams could certainly vary as the season progresses. Let's take another early look at the NFL Playoff Picture approaching Week 7.
AFC
Here is the current AFC playoff picture:
1. Kansas City Chiefs (5-0)
2. Houston Texans (5-1)
3. Baltimore Ravens (4-2)
4. Buffalo Bills (4-2)
5. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)
6. Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)
7. Indianapolis Colts (3-3)
Currently, the Kansas City Chiefs would have the bye week, and the following Wild Card matchups would take place:
Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans
Los Angeles Chargers @ Baltimore Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills
If the season ended today, I am not sure a single away team during Wild Card weekend would have ay chance at beating their opponent. The four best teams in the AFC are indeed the Chiefs, Texans, Ravens, and Bills, and I would actually give a slight edge to the Ravens as being the very best in the conference.
The Houston Texans have been my Super Bowl pick for months now, and they are off to a great start, but both sides of the ball have to pick up the pace a bit if they want to make a deep playoff run. I would expect the three current Wild Card teams to change slightly when the season is over and the playoffs actually begin.
I would not be shocked to see the Cincinnati Bengals find a way into the postseason as a Wild Card team. What does the NFC playoff picture look like?
NFC
1. Minnesota Vikings (5-0)
2. Atlanta Falcons (4-2)
3. Washington Commanders (4-2)
4. San Francisco 49ers (3-3)
5. Detroit Lions (4-1)
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2)
7. Green Bay Packers (4-2)
Currently, the Minnesota Vikings would get the bye week, and the Wild Card matchups would be:
Green Bay Packers @ Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Washington Commanders
Detroit Lions @ San Francisco 49ers
Oh man; this Wild Card weekend in the NFC would be flat-out amazing. You could argue that all three away teams could go into their opponents house and win. With how deep the NFC is right now, some of the best playoff games could very well be in the NFC Wild Card round.
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are absolutely Super Bowl contenders, but both trail the Vikings in the NFC North. The 49ers still may be the 49ers at the end of the day, and I would not rule out Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers from making a frisky playoff run. The NFC champion could be one of several teams.
I've had the Detroit Lions winning the NFC for months now, so I'll stick with them, but that conference is deep and honestly wide open as we approach Week 7.