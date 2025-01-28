What happened the last time Chiefs and Eagles played in the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles met in the Super Bowl just two years ago. What happened in that game? I am not sure most of the NFL world outside of Eagles' and Chiefs' fans truly wanted to see this rematch. While the NFL does have a ton of parity, it seems like the same three or four teams are always left.

And in the AFC, we are right in the middle of a dynasty. The Kansas City Chiefs seek to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row, and they have made the Super Bowl in five of the last six seasons.

What happened the last time?

This team is on pace to eclipse the success of the New England Patriots' dynasty, which is insane. On the other side, the Eagles return to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. And despite the drama that sometimes plagues this team, all they do is win. They have won double-digit games in each of the last three seasons.

Head coach Nick Sirianni has also never finished with a losing record in any year of his tenure with the Birds. Well, the Eagles and Chiefs met in Super Bowl 57 just two years ago.

It was a back-and-forth game for the most part, but the Eagles did have a 10-point lead at one point at the end of the first half. However, Patrick Mahomes is pretty much inevitable, so we all know what happened.

The Chiefs ended up taking a 35-27 lead about halfway through the fourth quarter, which put them on a 21-3 scoring run. The Eagles tied the game up a few minutes later late in the fourth quarter on a Jalen Hurts TD run.

And with just eight seconds left in the game, the Kansas City Chiefs kicked a game-winning field goal. It came off the leg of Harrison Butker to give them a 38-35 lead. Mahomes completed 21 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns in the game.

Jalen Hurts completed 27 passes for 304 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 70 yards and another three scores. It was a clear-cut outperformance by Hurts over Mahomes, but the Chiefs still find a way to win games even when their QB isn't playing out of his mind.

The Eagles have the more talented roster, a better defense, and better weapons on offense, but we have seen the Chiefs continually prove us wrong. I would expect the Super Bowl this year to finish a lot like it did two years ago when the teams initially met.