What’s ahead for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2025 NFL offseason?

Sort of “Quoth the Raven”: Man, it’s hard to get back to the Super Bowl.

Despite a total of seven playoff appearances since 2013, the year after the Baltimore Ravens outlasted the San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans in Super Bowl XLVII, John Harbaugh’s club has fallen short of getting back to the “Big Game.” The Ravens are 4-7 in their last 11 postseason contests.

This season, Harbaugh’s squad got off to a 0-2 start, but rallied to win a second straight AFC North title. The team embarrassed the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card round, but made too many mistakes in a heartbreaking 27-25 at Buffalo a week later.

Biggest Positive from 2024

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the league’s MVP in 2023 (for the second time). This year, he earned First-Team All-Pro honors for the third time (as of this writing, the 2024 NFL awards had not been announced). He had a career year in terms of passing yards (4,172) and touchdown tosses (41).

Still, the signing of former Titans’ running back Derrick Henry was a major coup. He showed that he still had plenty of tread left on the tire, running for 1,921 yards (16 scores). What’s amazing is that rushing figure wasn’t enough to lead the NFL (Saquon Barkley: 2,005) and isn’t a franchise record (Jamal Lewis: 2,066 in 2003).

Potential UFA that needs to be re-signed

Veteran left tackle Ronnie Stanley was the sixth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection in 2019. Over the next four seasons, the former Golden Domer had his issues staying on the field. In somewhat of a surprise, the nine-year pro started every regular-season game for the Ravens in 2024, the first time in his career he managed that feat.

After his big year in ’19, Stanley signed a new five-year deal, but now he’s slated to hit the free-agent market for the first time. He remains a solid pass-blocker via Pro Football Focus. Even if he returns, the team may still draft an eventual successor.

Needs Fixing

The Ravens had numerous defensive defections last offseason. They included Jadeveon Clowney (Panthers), linebacker Patrick Queen (Steelers) and safety Geno Stone (Bengals). This unit got off to a shaky start, but there are some remaining issues.

While the team finished first in the NFL vs. the run, only the Jaguars gave up more passing yards. The Ravens allowed the third-most 20-yard passing plays (58) in the league, behind only Jacksonville (71) and Detroit (62). Hence the recent hiring of Chuck Pagano. A year after tying for the NFL lead with 31 takeaways, Baltimore forced only 17 turnovers in 19 total contests.