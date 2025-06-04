The AFC North could be wide open in the 2025 season depending on what happens. Let's go over the worst-case scenario for each team.

The division was once tops in the NFL, but three teams have major holes that have to be talked about. We recently outlined the worst-case scenario for each team in the NFC North for the 2025 NFL Season, and now we'll do the same for the team in the AFC North.

Let's get into it.

Worst-case scenario for each AFC North team in the 2025 NFL Season

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson misses time due to injury - Bengals win the division

Lamar Jackson has missed time because of injury in previous seasons, and this is primarily due to him being a dual-threat QB - he is exposed to more hits overall. Well, the worst-case scenario for the Ravens in 2025 is Jackson dealing with this again and the team losing their grip on the AFC North, perhaps missing the playoffs entirely.

This roster is among the best in the NFL, but as we know, the starting QB is the one player who has the biggest impact on the outcome of games.

Cincinnati Bengals - Defense continues to be putrid, Trey Hendrickson is nowhere to be found, another missed playoffs

Trey Hendrickson does seem dug-in enough to miss regular season games if he does not get the contract he wants. This, coupled with the defense not being any better, is the Bengals worst-case scenario, and we could see insult added to injury if Joe Burrow is again playing out of his mind.

It would end up being yet another prime year of Joe Burrow down the drain.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Aaron Rodgers signs and the team goes 9-8 or 10-7

This is a disaster waiting to happen - the Pittsburgh Steelers will not get to the mountaintop until they are able to draft and develop a young QB. Them going forward with Aaron Rodgers in the 2025 NFL Season would be a horrible idea. This team needs to embrace giving Will Howard some starts - if he lights it up, the Steelers have their guy.

If not, they're likely picking quite high in the 2026 NFL Draft, and next year's draft is expected to be loaded at QB.

Cleveland Browns - Neither Shedeur Sanders nor Dillon Gabriel are able to earn any on-field work

In an ideal world, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are able to see some action - you would probably like to see each rookie passer getting multiple starts to see if there is anything with them worth developing. However, the worst-case scenario here is neither QB being able to earn their way onto the field, as the Browns then likely rotate between Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for what could be a forgettable 2025 season.