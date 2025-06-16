Zach Wilson takes brutal (but warranted) shot at the New York Jets

Zach Wilson is now on his third team in as many seasons after a brutal tenure with the Jets.

The New York Jets absolutely had a roster ready to win, but Joe Douglas, the former Jets GM, seemed to make the mistake that ultimately ended his tenure when he took Zach Wilson. Now yes, the Jets have been a dysfunctional mess for ages, but Wilson clearly wasn't going to work out with the team.

New York traded him to the Denver Broncos last offseason, and Wilson spent that entire season absorbing as much information as possible as the team's QB3, and in the 2025 free agent period, he signed with the Miami Dolphins to backup Tua Tagovailoa.

Wilson is still quite young and could hand around in the NFL for years to come, but his tenure with the Jets was surely not how he wanted to start his career.

Zach Wilson doesn't hold back when talking about his prior NFL experience

Here is Zach Wilson recently speaking about his time with the Jets:

"“That’s what I’ve tried to do since I went through the entire New York experience, is trying to be more myself and focus on more just enjoying the game, enjoying learning, enjoying the failures, the process, everything that comes with it, not getting too hard on yourself when you make a mistake, just trying to learn and do my best and get better,” Wilson said. “And I think having that focus and that mindset is what’s going to get you to where you want to be, not dwelling over a mistake. Everyone’s just out here trying to help each other get better, especially the coaches. They’re trying to help me be the best player I can be.”" Zach Wilson

This is a pretty clear but also subtle shot by Wilson right at the Jets, and since then, you could argue that the QB has had the better path. The Jets swung a major trade for Aaron Rodgers, and that blew up in their faces. They've now turned to a new front office and coaching staff. Justin Fields is also set to be their QB in the 2025 NFL Season, and it could only be a matter of time before Fields falls out of favor with New York.

The Jets simply have to take a chance on a QB in the first round of the NFL Draft, and whether that's in 2026 or 2027, the franchise won't dig themselves out of this mess until they bring in a viable QB prospect.