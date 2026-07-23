1 burning question each AFC team must answer as training camps begin

AFC West

Denver Broncos - Does the addition of Jaylen Waddle finally give this offense what they were missing?

The Denver Broncos swung a major trade for Jaylen Waddle earlier in the offseason, making a big-time move to find a legitimate No. 1 weapon. The Broncos dealt with 43 drops last year, which was the second-most in the NFL, according to Pro Football Reference.

This team did not have a consistent go-to target and were missing someone who had the separation skills that Waddle has. With the former Dolphin in the picture, is his addition actually what the Broncos were missing?

Despite winning 14 games in 2025, the Broncos did leave some meat on the bone on offense, so Waddle's impact is one to keep an eye out for.

Los Angeles Chargers - Will the hiring of Mike McDaniel kick this offense into the next gear?

Over the last two seasons, each year, the Los Angeles Chargers have gone 11-6 and lost in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Many may think that the hiring of Mike McDaniel is something that could thrust this offense over the top, as, like the Broncos, the Chargers offense was not nearly as good as it could have been.

We have seen the Chargers emerge as one one of the more competent teams in the league in the Jim Harbaugh era, but the end goal can't just be 11 wins and an early playoff exit.

Kansas City Chiefs - What does the offense look like after Patrick Mahomes' injury recovery and the Kenneth Walker III signing?

Sure, Patrick Mahomes might end up truly being 100 percent when Week 1 rolls around, but tearing an ACL is a significant injury, and now with Kenneth Walker III in the picture, could this team lean less on Mahomes in 2026?

It's a worthy question, as the Chiefs have struggled to run the ball efficiently in recent years, as they have asked Mahomes to continually carry the load. That doesn't have to continue being the case, so how they deploy Walker and what that means for Mahomes is a huge question.

Las Vegas Raiders - Does this team really envision Kirk Cousins starting in 2026?

I suppose the answer is yes, as Fernando Mendoza could truly be a franchise quarterback, so the Las Vegas Raiders might want to slow-play his development, but will they have the patience to do so? Cousins is a fine backup option but could not inspire you to make a sandwich.

Mendoza does have the chance to fit into that Joe Burrow/Jared Goff/Matt Ryan-ish tier of quarterback with his style of play and physical abilities. The Raiders obviously signed Cousins to start some football games for them, but what if Mendoza is a quick study and ends up looking as good or nearly as good as Cousins this offseason?

That would have to make them consider starting the rookie, right?