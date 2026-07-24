5 teams already guaranteed to win in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season

With training camps ramping up across the NFL, Week 1 of the 2026 season will be here before you know it, which is awesome news. The offseasons do tend to drag on a bit, but at the same time, it does feel like free agency was only yesterday.

As teams begin their training camp programs, they'll soon make some tough roster decisions and also go through the three preseason games, as well. And while all of that stuff is hugely important, teams around the league have their eyes on Week 1 and the regular season action.

Let's dive into five teams already guaranteed to win in Week 1 of the 2026 season.

These five teams are already guaranteed to win in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season

Tennessee Titans (vs. New York Jets)

This might be odd, but I really like the Tennessee Titans here. The Titans hired Robert Saleh as their new head coach earlier in the offseason, and Saleh was not that far removed from being the New York Jets head coach.

While Tennessee and New York are both currently bad teams, the Titans have a young, encouraging quarterback in Cam Ward who now has Brian Daboll calling the shots on offense, which should be ideal for his development.

Saleh also surely wants to 'stick it' to his old team, as his Jets tenure was dysfunctional at best. I'm also not sure how wise it would be to buy into a team led by Geno Smith, who threw 32 interceptions over the past two seasons, and Aaron Glenn, a head coach who appeared to be in way over his head in 2025.

Houston Texans (vs. Buffalo Bills)

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills owns a 1-3 record against the Houston Texans with 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a horrid passer rating of 74. Furthermore, Buffalo was in Houston on November 20th during the 2025 season, and lost that game.

Allen tossed two interceptions and was not able to out-duel Davis Mills, who was playing for an injured CJ Stroud. For whatever reason, the Bills just can't get it done against the Texans, and I do not believe that changes in 2026.

Allen is a superstar quarterback, but he does tend to have those head-scratching games a small handful of times per year. This Week 1 matchup against Houston could be one of those games. The Bills get off on the wrong foot in our Week 1 NFL predictions.