1 burning question for each AFC team ahead of the 2025 NFL Season

AFC East

Buffalo Bills - How do the Bills make a Super Bowl run?

The Buffalo Bills are another team that just cannot get over the hump in the NFL playoffs - how do they do just that in 2025? What will it take for this team to slay the dragon, if you will, and get past the Kansas City Chiefs, their playoff kryptonite?

New York Jets - What is the objective this year?

With Justin Fields under center, the New York Jets aren't competitive at QB, but the roster overall is quite good, so it is hard to get a feel on what this team is trying to accomplish in 2025.

New England Patriots - Can Drake Maye take that next step?

Drake Maye all of a sudden has a stable offensive line, good coaching, and more weapons for the New England Patriots, so the formula is now in place for him to make a huge leap in 2025.

Miami Dolphins - What will the Dolphins get from Tua Tagovailoa?

Can Tua Tagovailoa stay on the field for a full 17 games for the Dolphins? If so, this team could win double-digit games, as Tagovailoa has never finished a season with a losing record in his NFL career.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs - How do the Chiefs get more explosive on offense?

The Chiefs offense has turned into more of a dink-and-dunk unit ever since trading Tyreek Hill, as they just are not an explosive unit anymore. Can they restore that explosion in 2025? And if so, how will they do that?

Denver Broncos - Offseason additions on offense enough for Bo Nix?

Did the Denver Broncos add enough playmakers on offense to help Bo Nix and the entire unit take that next step in 2025? The primary additions were Evan Engram, RJ Harvey, and Pat Bryant. Denver did have the 10th-ranked scoring unit in 2024, but it was clear that they were missing some juice.

Los Angeles Chargers - What more is there of Justin Herbert?

We have seen the Los Angeles Chargers make the playoffs two times in the Justin Herbert era, but they have gotten embarrassed in both games, and Herbert himself has been a "B+" QB in each year of his NFL career. Is there more of this QB? Can Herbert actually become and elite QB and join the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen?

Las Vegas Raiders - Can the Raiders at least be competent for a few years?

The Las Vegas Raiders added Pete Carroll and Geno Smith this offseason, among other additions. Did they at least do enough to be competent for a few years? They absolutely aren't a playoff team, but was stability what they found?