There are 18 NFL teams who did not make the playoffs this year. Let's dive into one huge offseason need for all of these teams. With limited playoff spots, a ton of teams are looking toward the offseason. In 2024, there were a ton of bad teams in the NFL. In fact, 12 teams had double-digit losses.

Yes, nearly half the league had double-digit losses. There was a ton of bad football on display this season, and for the 18 teams that did not make the postseason, they will try their best to do the necessarily re-tooling to field a better team in 2025.

For each team eliminated from the postseason in 2024, we figured out their most important need. Let's get into it.

We used the 2025 NFL Draft order for the order of teams in this article.

1 huge offseason need for every team not in the NFL playoffs in 2025 offseason

Tennessee Titans - A franchise QB

The Tennessee Titans obviously need a franchise QB, and with them having the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they will have their pick between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

Cleveland Browns - A franchise QB

Another team that needs a franchise QB, the Cleveland Browns hold the second overall pick and could get whoever doesn't get picked first overall between Ward and Sanders. They have to erase the Deshaun Watson era as quickly as possible.

New York Giants - A franchise QB

Notice a trend here? I have no idea how the man who extended Daniel Jones still has a job, but he'll again be entrusted to find the franchise QB, something that has been eluding the New York Giants for years now.

New England Patriots - An overhauled group of players on offense

The New England Patriots simply need better players on offense around Drake Maye. An overhauled offensive line and some competent wide receivers is exactly what this team needs.

Jacksonville Jaguars - A competent coaching staff

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a solid roster and did win nine games in 2022 and 2023. A competent coaching staff is what this team is missing from again being a relevant team.

Las Vegas Raiders - A franchise QB and a new head coach

The Las Vegas Raiders would be making a mistake to keep Antonio Pierce. Not only do they need an no-nonsense head coach, the Raiders also need a franchise QB. Who knows where they go to get that player, but it's their most urgent need.

New York Jets - An established long-term succession plan at QB

I don't think it's out of the question that Aaron Rodgers is back in 2025 with the New York Jets. If he is, the Jets will need to establish some sort of long-term succession plan at the position to takeover in 2026 when the team likely says goodbye to Rodgers.

Carolina Panthers - More weapons for Bryce Young (and a better pass rush)

The Carolina Panthers may have something here with Bryce Young. Finding a stud wide receiver and more juice in their pass rush could make the Panthers a frisky team in 2025 and beyond.

New Orleans Saints - A new General Manager

I am not sure the GM that got them into this mess is the one to get them out. Mickey Loomis should probably be shown the door, and the keys should be given to a GM that brings in some new ideas. This roster is old, beat up, and bad.

Chicago Bears - Mike Vrabel

The one fit that I love in this head coaching cycle is a coach in Mike Vrabel that gets the most out of his players. Vrabel is a very good head coach that comes into a situation with a franchise QB and a strong defense. This is a perfect fit.

San Francisco 49ers - A GM and HC that acknowledge the time for a rebuild

I am not sure the San Francisco 49ers can run it back again in 2025. This roster isn't built well, so the hope is that both John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan acknowledge that it may be time to do something differently.

Dallas Cowboys - A little bit of everything

When you look at the Dallas Cowboys, they could use a little bit of everything. It's not a dumpster fire, but it's not a great situation, either. Some help at WR, OL, RB, and at every unit within the defense is what Dallas should strive to accomplish in 2025.

Miami Dolphins - A high-end backup QB and some trench help

The Miami Dolphins paid an injury-prone QB, so they'll need to invest in a high-end backup, and if they want to end their reputation of being a team that can't play in the cold, they'll need to invest more resources into the trenches, which is where games in the NFL are won and lost.

Indianapolis Colts - A new General Manager and QB

Chris Ballard has somehow again survived and will be the GM for 2025, but they still need a new one. Ballard has been among the worst GMs in the NFL for a while now, and there is no one on the roster who can develop into a franchise QB.

Atlanta Falcons - Better and younger players on defense

The Atlanta Falcons have a ton of talent on offense, but they do need to invest into some younger and more explosive players on defense if they want to take a leap in 2025.

Arizona Cardinals - Another year of more talent

In my opinion, the Arizona Cardinals are in a decent spot and will be a good team in 2025 if they simply add more talent to their roster. They've doubled their win total from 2023, so they could be a candidate to win the NFC West in 2025 if the front office doesn't botch this.

Cincinnati Bengals - A re-made defensive front and secondary

The Cincinnati Bengals' horrific defense was their undoing in 2025. A re-made defensive front and some better players in the secondary could have the Bengals right back in the mix for the playoffs in 2025.

Seattle Seahawks - A long-term answer at QB

I have no idea how Geno Smith has so many defenders, but the Seattle Seahawks aren't going to go anywhere until they bring in a long-term answer at the QB position. It may be hard for them to do that this offseason, but everything else seems to be pretty set in stone.