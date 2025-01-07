The NFL playoff bracket is now officially set, so let's make a full playoff prediction for the rest of the 2024 season. There could be some wild upsets in the playoffs, but it might go exactly how we think it does.

For the most part, there aren't always major surprises when the playoffs roll around, as there is a clear difference between most Wild Card teams and the division winners, but the 2024 NFL Playoffs could yield some fireworks.

Perhaps we get this totally wrong, but let's predict the entire NFL playoff bracket for 2024.

NFL Playoffs: Predicting the entire playoff bracket for the 2024 season

AFC Wild Card

Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills

The Denver Broncos have made the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season, but they have a huge test in the Wild Card Round. While the Broncos are a fun story, they are just no match for the Bills at home in the playoffs in my opinion. Denver could keep it close, though.

Prediction: Bills win 24-20

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens

This almost feels unfair, as the Pittsburgh Steelers ride into the NFL playoffs with a four-game losing streak that has been QB Russell Wilson look quite awful. The Baltimore Ravens are riding high and should be able to take care of business in this one.

Prediction: Ravens win 31-17

Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans

A matchup where the away team is probably favored, the Los Angeles Chargers are a better team than the Houston Texans, period, so LA should be able to overwhelm at the line of scrimmage and keep this game out of the hands of CJ Stroud and the Texans' offense.

Prediction: Chargers win 20-14

AFC Divisional

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs

LA now heads into Kansas City to try and dethrone the Chiefs. The Chiefs will be coming off of plenty rest, but could too much rest be a bad thing? Probably not for the Chiefs. In another game that could be close, the Chiefs pull away and earn the victory.

Prediction: Chiefs win 24-14

Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills

The Baltimore Ravens go into Buffalo to try and beat the Bills. Baltimore did beat them earlier this year, and I would actually be shocked if Buffalo won this matchup. The Ravens are just too explosive on offense, and their defense is really coming together. Give me the Ravens.

Prediction: Ravens win 27-21

AFC Championship

Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs

Can the Baltimore Ravens get over the hump in the AFC playoffs? Will I regret picking the Kansas City Chiefs? Probably, but anyone can see that the Chiefs just aren't a truly elite team this year. Well, I see it. Perhaps I am way off and am stupid for writing them off, but I'll take the Ravens in this one.

Prediction: Ravens win 23-21

NFC Wild Card

Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles

The Green Bay Packers do not feel like a team that'll win a playoff game this year. They have a very tough Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles and will get overwhelmed in this one.

Prediction: Eagles win 28-17

Washington Commanders @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This is an interesting matchup for me. The Washington Commanders are a pretty well-rounded team, and while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are flawed, there is a reason why one team is 12-5 and the other is 10-7...

Give me the Commanders in a slight upset.

Prediction: Commanders win 23-16

Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Rams

A place where the Minnesota Vikings lost earlier in this year, Sam Darnold will now have to lead his team on the road in order to make the Super Bowl. Losing on Sunday Night Football and losing the no. 1 seed was tough. I like the Los Angeles Rams and their battle-tested head coach and QB combination.

Prediction: Rams win 27-24

NFC Divisional

Washington Commanders @ Detroit Lions

A game that the Washington Commanders just aren't ready for yet, the Detroit Lions come into this one well-rested and ready for battle. This game could absolutely get out of hand.

Prediction: Lions win 33-16

Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia Eagles

The Los Angeles Rams playing this game in Philadelphia is brutal, and while the Eagles embarrassed the Rams earlier this year, I actually will pick the Rams in this one. I'll take their QB and coaching advantage when we're this deep into the postseason.

Prediction: Rams win 28-21

NFC Championship

Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions

The NFC Championship Game sees two familiar foes in a showdown in Detroit. The LA Rams were able to win a Super Bowl the year they swung a trade for Matthew Stafford, but the last few years have put the Lions atop the NFL world. Detroit feels like a team that can saw through the NFC playoffs.

They actually might be getting some defensive reinforcements back if they survive into the championship game, and I would take the Lions to defend their home turf in this one.

Prediction: Lions win 26-20

Super Bowl 59

Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions

And in Super Bowl 59, the Baltimore Ravens square off against the Detroit Lions in a battle of two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Both teams would have strong arguments to win, and I would have a hard time accepting that one of these teams would lose.

The roster-talent tells me that the Detroit Lions win, but the Ravens have the better QB and the better head coach. I am not sure Dan Campbell is quite ready for this big of a stage. John Harbaugh wins his second Super Bowl, and Lamar Jackson strengthens his first-ballot Hall of Fame case.

Prediction: Ravens win 31-23