1 major New Year's resolution for each NFL team with 2026 officially here

Even the best NFL teams have something to improve on beyond 2025. Now that 2026 is here, we'll see the final week of the regular season and the playoffs, with the Super Bowl ending the season in February.

After the Super Bowl, the free agency period happens in March, and the NFL Draft takes place in April. The early Spring months are when NFL teams need to make the necessary change to fix any and all roster holes, but as we know, it doesn't always work like that.

We've taken a giant task here to give a major resolution to every single NFL team now that 2026 is upon us. Let's get into it.

One resolution for each NFL team as the 2026 calendar year begins

AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers - Put a plan on place to find a long-term quarterback

Until the Pittsburgh Steelers put a plan in place at the QB position, the Steelers will continue to not be able to get over the hump. Drafting a top prospect in 2026 and signing a high-end bridge quarterback is a good start and is what many teams have done before.

Baltimore Ravens - Recommit to Lamar Jackson and refresh key roster positions

Lamar Jackson's cap hit in 2026 is $74.5 million in 2026 - the Baltimore Ravens can fix this with a contract extension, which pays the QB what he deserves and lowers the cap hit for a few more seasons. This should be the team's primary focus, along with refreshing some key positions. The pass rush and offensive line need a boost.

Cincinnati Bengals - Shore up the offensive line and rebuild the defense

The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line has played well in recent weeks. Re-signing Dalton Risner should be a priority, but searching for another upgrade along the iOL and rebuilding the defense should be at the top of the Bengals to-do list.

Cleveland Browns - Take a quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft

Until the Cleveland Browns do this, they'll continue to circle the drain. Someone like Dante Moore of Oregon could be a realistic target for the Browns as they continue to circle the drain and fail to rebound from the Deshaun Watson trade.

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars - Acknowledge the wide open Super Bowl window and add for 2026 and beyond

The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to be in the early stages of a Super Bowl window - GM James Gladstone now needs to put his foot on the gas and load up on roster talent to ensure this window is open as much as possible in the AFC.

Houston Texans - Solidify the offensive line once and for all, and extend CJ Stroud

The offensive line in Houston could use another starter, and CJ Stroud is probably someone who also needs a contract extension. An offensive focus is what the Texans have to take into 2026.

Indianapolis Colts - Commit to Daniel Jones again in 2026

The Indianapolis Colts also may not have another choice - Daniel Jones played very well for them this year and was 8-5 in 13 starts. GM Chris Ballard needs to commit to Jones on another one-year deal through 2026.

Tennessee Titans - Add as much talent as possible around Cam Ward

Cam Ward has made some big-time throws this year and is beginning to stack some solid performances. By all accounts, Ward has done everything in his power to prove he's a franchise QB, so the Titans have to respond by adding talent on both sides of the ball