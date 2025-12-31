2025 NFL picks and predictions for conference championship games

The NFL Playoff Picture will be finalized after Week 18 action, and most of the seeds are still up for grabs. A ton of divisions still need to be won as well, so the final regular season week is going to be filled with a ton of high-stakes games.

As we have said for months now, we have seen this year emerge as one of the more competitive in the NFL in quite some time. It feels like about 10 different teams have a shot at winning it all this year, so the postseason could be entertaining.

Ahead of Week 18, let's predict the NFL's final four and pick our teams for the conference championship games. Which four teams will be the last standing in the NFL?

Which four teams are in the AFC and NFC Championship Games?

AFC Championship Game

(3) Jacksonville Jaguars @ (1) Denver Broncos

In our predictions, the Jaguars earned the third seed, and the Broncos earned the first seed. With how things are trending in the AFC, it's hard to picture two different teams representing the AFC in its final game of 2025. Jacksonville beat Denver a couple of weeks ago, but a playoff atmosphere might be a lot different. We've seen the Jags' offense really take strides in recent weeks, and their defense has truly always been solid.

The Broncos' defense has been an asset all year, and the offense seems to always come through in the clutch when necessary. Denver earning the top seed would force them to win just two home games to win the Super Bowl.

NFC Championship Game

(5) Seattle Seahawks @ (1) San Francisco 49ers

How about a Week 18 rematch in the NFC Championship Game? The 49ers have quietly put themselves in a position to win the NFC's top seed for the playoffs, and I just have a feeling they get it done. Both Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy have a ton of experience later in the season in these crucial games and in the playoffs.

Purdy himself already has six games of playoff experience. The Seattle Seahawks could also make a run, and the no. 5 seed might actually be beneficial to them, as, oddly enough, Mike Macdonald's teams perform much better away from home than they do at home.

Seattle and San Fran meeting in late January in the NFC Championship Game could be a realistic scenario.