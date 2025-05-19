Besides QB, the most important position in sports, which player can each AFC team simply not afford to lose in the 2025 NFL Season? This would be a disaster scenario for each team, and injuries truly have no mercy and will abruptly end the season of anyone.

Injuries can derail the entire season for any team. It won't be any different in 2025, either. An NFL team losing their QB for an extended period of time is obviously a disastrous scenario, and the worst-case outcome.

However, besides the QB, which non-quarterback on each AFC team can teams not afford to lose in the 2025 NFL Season?

1 non-quarterback each AFC team can't afford to lose in the 2025 season

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens - Derrick Henry

Flirting with a 2,000-yard season in 2024, Derrick Henry not being in the picture would force Lamar Jackson to carry an even heavier load as a runner and would really throw a wrench into the Baltimore Ravens offense.

Jackson had the best passing season of his career in 2024, the first year that Henry was with the team, and that isn't some coincidence.

Cincinnati Bengals - Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase led wide receivers in receptions, yards, and touchdowns in 2024. If Chase were to not be in the lineup, the Cincinnati Bengals would truly lose their identity. You might think a defensive player like Trey Hendrickson would be worse to lose, but that unit really can't get much worse.

Pittsburgh Steelers - DK Metcalf

Really the only player on the offensive side of the ball worth mentioning, DK Metcalf arrived in Pittsburgh this offseason via trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Metcalf is a physically imposing target and will be the go-to player. Without Metcalf in the lineup, the Steelers offense would get even worse.

Cleveland Browns - Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns are going to be terrible in 2025, but they'd be even terrible-er without Myles Garrett.

AFC South

Tennessee Titans - Dan Moore

The Tennessee Titans threw a ton of money at Dan Moore, the former Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle. While Moore is hit-or-miss, he can be a stable presence, but him not being in the lineup would already be a waste of money. Cam Ward has to be protected.

Houston Texans - Nico Collins

We saw just how inefficient the Houston Texans offense was in 2024 without Nico Collins in the lineup, and if this unit hopes to get back on the right track for 2025, Collins must stay on the field.

Indianapolis Colts - Jonathan Taylor

One of Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson will likely be the starting QB for the Colts in 2025, and neither is a proven passer. Without a high-end running back and security blanket in the lineup, this already uncertain offense would hit rock-bottom.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Brian Thomas Jr

Travis Hunter seems to be beginning his NFL career primarily as a wide receiver, but he'd almost have to rush his development in that department if Brian Thomas Jr went down. Thomas quickly proved himself to be a high-end receiver in the NFL and formed a great connection with Trevor Lawrence.