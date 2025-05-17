There could be a couple of teams out there that have a great shot to go from worst to first in the 2025 NFL Season. This isn't something that we typically see in today's NFL, but it happens. The NFL does have a ton of parity, so that makes for some incredibly competitive games.

And despite how lopsided some games may see, the divisional matchups always seem to be close. Well, as we creep closer to the 2025 NFL Season, it is clear that a couple of teams could have the best shot to go from last in their division in 2024, to first in 2025.

Let's get into those two teams here.

Could these teams go from worst to first in the 2025 NFL Season?

Tennessee Titans (3-14 in 2024)

Each team in the AFC South has huge questions for 2025 - and the Tennessee Titans have the biggest one. Obviously, this team was quite bad in 2024 and used the first overall pick on Cam Ward, but could Ward find immediate success like Jayden Daniels or Bo Nix did?

It's not out of the question, and if that happens, the Titans may then have the best QB in the division. The Indianapolis Colts are a non-factor, as their QB room is hysterically bad. The Houston Texans could still have major OL concerns, and the Jacksonville Jaguars have a brand-new coaching staff, so that does inherently put them at a bit of a disadvantage.

Could the Tennessee Titans be a sneaky threat to win the AFC South in 2025?

San Francisco 49ers (6-11 in 2024)

The San Francisco 49ers may actually have a great chance to go from worst to first. They've got the easiest schedule in the NFL and also could potentially see some flawed teams in their division. While the LA Rams are a juggernaut, Matthew Stafford's play will have to drop at some point right?

The Seattle Seahawks are a non-factor in my eyes, as their roster got worse, and it's just not clear to see what direction they want to take. The big x-factor here might actually be the Arizona Cardinals, a team that won eight games in 2024 and also filled their biggest needs in the offseason.

I have talked about how I believe the Cardinals can be a sneaky-good team in 2025, but with the San Francisco 49ers at least being more proven that Arizona, it would not be out of the question to see Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan even flip their record for 2025, win 11 games, and take back the NFC West.