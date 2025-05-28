Let's take a deep dive into the NFC and identify one reason for each team to be optimistic ahead of the 2025 NFL Season.

There are some truly awful teams in the NFC, but that does not mean they won't have anything to look forward to in the 2025 NFL Season. We put an optimistic spin on things and found one reason to be encouraged with each NFL team for the coming season.

Let's get into them here.

1 reason for optimism for each NFC team ahead of the 2025 NFL Season

NFC North

Detroit Lions - Best roster in the conference

The Detroit Lions are going to win a ton of games in 2025 simply because they are more talented than the other team across the field.

Green Bay Packers - Depth and good players everywhere

The Green Bay Packers are on the cusp of greatness, and they have a ton of good players on their roster with above-average depth as well.

Chicago Bears - Ben Johnson and an improved OL

These two factors are going to be the main reasons why the Chicago Bears could seriously improve in 2025.

Minnesota Vikings - Elite offensive personnel

Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones, and an elite offensive line among other things, the Minnesota Vikings have a perfect setup for JJ McCarthy to thrive in.

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - They have owned the NFC South for years now

And who is to say they won't continue owning the conference in the 2025 NFL Season?

Carolina Panthers - Bryce Young looked good down the stretch in 2024

This could set the stage for Bryce Young to make a sizeable year three leap, and if he is able to do that, the Panthers could be a problem in the NFC.

New Orleans Saints - Race for the no. 1 pick in 2026...

The New Orleans Saints might be bad enough to secure the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which could allow them to take a stud QB prospect.

Atlanta Falcons - Michael Penix Jr has everything necessary for a year two jump

A solid offensive line, elite running back, and productive wide receivers, Michael Penix Jr has everything he needs to make a leap and get the Atlanta Falcons back into the postseason.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys - CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens is an elite WR duo

The Dallas Cowboys might find themselves with one of the top passing offenses in the NFL in 2025, as the duo of Lamb and Pickens is legitimately elite.

Washington Commanders - Clear potential to develop into a contender

Did we not see what this team accomplished in the 2024 NFL Season?

New York Giants - Fierce defensive line could wreck games

If nothing else, the New York Giants have a fierce and explosive defensive line that could push offenses off the field early in drives.

Philadelphia Eagles - This team just won the Super Bowl

And they are returning many of their starters from the year prior, so optimism is everywhere for the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers - NFL's easiest schedule

The San Francisco 49ers are missing some talent, but they do have the easiest schedule in the NFL. That is good for something.

Seattle Seahawks - Mike Macdonald can clearly coach

Coaching the team to a 10-win season in his first year on the job in 2024, Mike Macdonald knows how to coach and could again field a winning team in 2025.

Arizona Cardinals - Revamped DL and a strong coaching staff

The Arizona Cardinals won eight games in 2024, doubling their win total from 2023, but they also improved their most urgent position of need, so this team could win a few more games in 2025 than they won in 2024.

Los Angeles Rams - Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay

Maybe the best QB/HC duo in the NFC, Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay are still at the tops of their games with the Los Angeles Rams.