There are a handful of franchises that have not sniffed the NFL playoffs for years. Let's dive into them here. With how much parity that exists in the NFL, there aren't many teams in the league with long playoff-drought streaks.

We saw the Denver Broncos end the second-longest playoff drought streak in the NFL in 2024, as the last time they had gotten to the playoffs was all the way back in 2015. There are three franchises who have not been to the playoffs in at least seven seasons.

Let's get into the longest playoff drought streaks in the NFL approaching the 2025 season.

These teams have the longest-active playoff droughts in the NFL

1. New York Jets - 14 seasons (2010)

The New York Jets have not made the playoffs since the 2010 NFL Season, and it might take a miracle for them to make the playoffs in 2025, as this team again has a new head coach and some uncertainty at the quarterback position.

2. Carolina Panthers - 7 seasons (2017)

The Cam Newton era was the last time the Carolina Panthers made the playoffs, but they did take a slight step forward in 2024. However, 2026 might be the year that this team hits their stride and gets into the postseason.

3. Atlanta Falcons - 7 seasons (2017)

Matt Ryan was still the Atlanta Falcons QB the last time this franchise sniffed the playoffs. On paper, though, this roster is quite good. I truly would not rule this team out from a postseason berth in 2025.

4. New Orleans Saints - 4 seasons (2020)

Sean Payton and Drew Brees were still in New Orleans the last time this team made the postseason, which was the COVID-2020 NFL Season. The Saints are among the worst teams in the NFL and are likely not making it in 2025.

5. Chicago Bears - 4 seasons (2020)

Don't look now, but the Chicago Bears have one of the more encouraging rosters in the NFL. There is a path for this team to earn a Wild Card spot in the NFL playoffs, but the 2026 NFL Season might be the year to look at.

6. Indianapolis Colts - 4 seasons (2020)

It was when Philip Rivers played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 that this team last made the playoffs, and given their current QB situation, it is hard for me to personally see this team getting into the postseason in 2025.