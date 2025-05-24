1 reason why each NFL team could miss the playoffs in the 2025 season

There is a ton of parity in the NFL, so most teams have a legitimate shot at making the playoffs. Let's cover one reason why each team could miss the playoffs. Now yes, 14 total teams will make the playoffs, but that doesn't mean it'll be that clear-cut.

Nearly every single team in the league has a legitimate reason to believe that they can make the playoffs, but what if something major happens? Major events do plague NFL teams every year and essentially ruin their season, so 2025 should not be any different.

We tried a tougher exercise to find one reason why each NFL team could miss the playoffs in 2025. Let's get into it here.

AFC North

Cleveland Browns: Bad quarterbacking

This one is pretty easy - the Cleveland Browns do not have a QB on the roster at the moment who could lead them into the postseason. It's just that simple here.

Pittsburgh Steelers: See above

This one is also pretty easy, as the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the same boat unless Will Howard was mis-evaluated by the NFL.

Cincinnati Bengals: Defense still isn't good

The defense not being able to play any better from 2024 could ruin what could be another great season from Joe Burrow.

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson struggles to stay on the field

Lamar Jackson has battled injuries in previous years, and 2025 could be a year (I am not saying it will be) where Jackson just can't consistently stay on the field.

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars: Year one with a new head coach

It is not likely that Liam Coen is able to get this team to the playoffs in his first year as head coach - that type of thing does not happen in the NFL.

Tennessee Titans: Franchise is in a total rebuild

The Tennessee Titans truly just began their rebuild if you think about it, as they took their hopeful QB of the future just one month ago.

Indianapolis Colts: Bad quarterback room

Neither Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson may be good enough for the Colts to make the playoffs.

Houston Texans: Offensive line bottoms out and totally ruins the offense

The offensive line additions don't work and the offense bottoms out in what could be a brutal year for the Texans.