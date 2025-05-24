1 reason why each NFL team could miss the playoffs in the 2025 season

NFC East

New York Giants: League's hardest schedule + Russell Wilson

The New York Giants have the toughest schedule in the NFL and a bottom-10 starting QB in Russell Wilson. They have an uphill battle to reach just five wins in 2025.

Philadelphia Eagles: Super Bowl hangover hits them big-time

Teams have won the Super Bowl and not returned to the playoffs in the following season, so the Super Bowl hangover could take the Eagles as its next victim.

Washington Commanders: Sophomore slump from Jayden Daniels

Are many people out there predicting that Jayden Daniels hits a sophomore slump in 2025? It might not be likely, but we have seen it before after insane rookie seasons.

Dallas Cowboys: Year one head coach + defense does not get figured out

The offense might end up being in a good spot with Dak Prescott back in the mix, but having a first-year head coach and potential struggles on defense could be enough to keep the Dallas Cowboys out of the postseason.

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks: The roster and QB aren't good enough

This one is pretty simple - Sam Darnold might not be good enough in Seattle, and the roster itself isn't all that special, so they might be on the outside looking in yet again.

San Francisco 49ers: More offensive injuries plague the team

The San Francisco 49ers have the easiest schedule in the NFL, but we have seen this team endure some downright brutal injuries that end up ruining their seasons. This could always happen to them again in 2025.

Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray's potential limitations

As much of a fan as I am of the 2025 Arizona Cardinals, Kyler Murray seems to have some clear limitations, and if he doesn't improve next season, the Cards might not enter the postseason. Maybe he is just average.

Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford meets Father Time

I would hate to see this, but Matthew Stafford is getting closer to 40 years old, so there isn't anything to say that he can't hit the Father Time wall in 2025.