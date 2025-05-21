Will the 2025 NFL Season see a non-quarterback winning the MVP award? Only time will tell, but in the meantime, let's rank the most likely candidates. The MVP is truly just a best QB award at this point, and it is getting a bit old.

But with the quarterback being the most important player in all of sports, I guess it makes sense. With how much parity and how many elite players there are in the NFL, perhaps we could see a non-quarterback winning the award in 2025.

Let's power rank the five most likely MVP candidates.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top MVP candidates for the 2025 season

5. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Rushing for 2,000 yards and winning the Super Bowl in 2024 with the Eagles, Saquon Barkley actually gave himself a huge boost in a potential Hall of Fame bid one day. The last non-QB to win the MVP was RB Adrian Peterson back in 2012, so perhaps Barkley could follow suit about 13 years later.

4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase won the wide receiver triple crown in the 2024 NFL Season, and it would be neat to see a non-QB win the award. It just does not seem likely at this point, but it's obvious to see Chase's value to that offense in Cincinnati.

3. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

You do wonder if Joe Burrow could have flirted with the MVP award in 2024 had his defense not let him down? That does kind of show a flaw in how we perceive MVP candidates, but Burrow may have been the most valuable player in the NFL given how awful his defense was.

He almost had to carry more of a load since it was really a two-man show with him and Ja'Marr Chase.

2. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Winning the MVP quite controversially in 2024, Josh Allen is going to be among the favorites to win the award again in 2025. Allen and the Bills ripped through the regular season but could not get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Can Allen win his second MVP in 2025?

1. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson should have won the MVP in 2024, but it seemed to be more of a pity award for Josh Allen. Jackson has won two MVPs and is absolutely going to win at least one more in his NFL career. It's hard to not view him as the favorite for the MVP again in 2025, as he had quite the historic season for the Baltimore Ravens.