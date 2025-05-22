It would be neat to see a few major trades go down before the start of the 2025 NFL Season. Could these moves potentially happen? There is still plenty of time before the start of the season. In fact, there are over three months before the regular season begins.

And the 2025 NFL trade deadline is even further away. Major player trades are becoming more common in this league, and there isn't any reason to believe that we won't see more this year. Well, a few players heading to new teams could truly shake the NFL up in 2025.

Which three players would those be?

League-altering NFL trades that need to happen before the 2025 season

Trey Hendrickson to the Washington Commanders

With the Cincinnati Bengals and Trey Hendrickson still at a stand-off, it seems, the Bengals should simply trade him at this point and move on. It seems like the relationship between the two sides has gone sour, as Hendrickson clearly wants to be paid based on the production he's given this franchise, especially over the last two seasons.

Hendrickson heading to the Washington Commanders would fall in line with the Commanders and their all-in push this offseason, as they have swung trades for Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel. Their DL is already stacked, but good teams build on their strengths.

Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams

It seems like it may only be a matter of time before the Miami Dolphins trade Jalen Ramsey, who has been traded mulitple times in his NFL career. Well, there could be a reunion with the Los Angeles Rams in the works, as the Rams have totally rebuilt their roster with young players but are missing some veteran stability, especially in the secondary.

Ramsey back on the Rams would shore up their secondary and keep them in the driver's seat in the NFC West yet again.

Breece Hall to the Denver Broncos

There isn't any indication that the New York Jets would trade Breece Hall at the moment, but the Jets have three other players who are playing more valuable positions and who are due for contract extensions with Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Jermaine Johnson.

It's not likely that Hall gets paid, especially since there is a new regime in town. He's still quite young and is among the best dual-threat backs in the NFL. He'd fit like a glove with the Denver Broncos, a team that could use some help at RB even after drafting RJ Harvey.

Breece Hall is also younger than RJ Harvey, for what that is worth. A one-two punch featuring these two would be an elite duo and would make life hard for opposing defenses.