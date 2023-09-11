Baltimore Ravens already enduring injury bug in 2023
Dobbins will have played in just 24 games in his first three seasons in the NFL, so his missed time is extensive. Baltimore’s run game is going to take a huge hit now, and they may have to rely more on Lamar Jackson as a runner. Their next big injury came to their star safety, Marcus Williams.
Furthermore, the AFC is probably going to be a bloodbath this year, so the Ravens already losing two key players, perhaps each for the entire season, is going to be a huge blow to their chances to make it through the season and squeeze into the NFL playoffs.
I’d also keep Lamar Jackson in mind as well. He’s played in just 12 games in each of the last two seasons, and him missing nine games in those two years at the end of the season is massive. Jackson is a frequent runner and surely takes more of a beating than most QBs because he uses his legs a lot.