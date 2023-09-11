Pittsburgh Steelers get embarrassed by 49ers in Week 1
The Pittsburgh Steelers got their rear ends handed to them in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. The San Francisco 49ers looked every bit like the NFL’s elite. The Niners’ defense most definitely picked up right where they left off last year, and the Steelers, after getting a ton of offseason hype by the national media, looked like a JV squad on Sunday.
I personally do not believe Kenny Pickett possesses quite enough to be a solid starter in the NFL. I think some of their defensive players who are responsible for quite a bit on that side of the ball are aging, namely Patrick Peterson, TJ Watt, and Cam Heyward, and the offensive line still looks to be a work in progress.
What’s also interesting is that the AFC North is figuring to be a very competitive and above-average division this year. Even though the Cincinnati Bengals got blown out in Week 1, they also started 0-2 last year but did end the year in the AFC Championship Game. The Baltimore Ravens figure to always be in the hunt with Lamar Jackson, and the Cleveland Browns looked to be the strongest of the four teams on Sunday.