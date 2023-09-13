Lies we were told from Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Season
Let’s get this out of the way. It feels fantastic to finally have NFL football back. Week one of the 2023 season set the tone for what we all know will be absolute chaos. Social media is buzzing over week one results. All the friends’ text groups are likely filled with trash talk about the results from favorite teams, predictions, gratification, and sadness in some cases.
New York fans are probably the most miserable fans in all of football. Aaron Rodgers (Jets) is gone for the season. And the Giants looked like a college team against the Cowboys with that donut they put up — 40-0, yeah, tragic.