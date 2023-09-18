NFL picks; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to pass as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) chases during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports /
CINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 17: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off the field after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) /
NFL Power Rankings: Who stands at the top after Week 2?