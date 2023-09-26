New York Jets: Kirk Cousins could be the team’s last hope
There really is only one person in the entire NFL who could potentially save the New York Jets’ season, and it’s none other than Kirk Cousins. Cousins has been the best QB in the NFL thus far through three weeks of the 2023 season. Tua Tagovailoa has also balled out, but from a pure statistical perspective, Cousins is at the top.
Kirko Chains has been consistent for years and has thrown at least 25 touchdown passes in every season since 2015. He constantly ranks near the top in most QB categories each and every year, and 2023 is on pace to be his best year as a pro. He currently leads the league in completions, attempts, yards, and touchdown passes.
He’s on pace for over 6,000 yards (lol) and 51 touchdown passes. However, the Minnesota Vikings are not winning games, but it’s their defense that is to blame. Kirk Cousins has nothing to do with this team not winning. He is far from the issue. However, Cousins has never really been seen as a great QB and has never won a ton in the NFL.
The New York Jets planned on being all-in for 2023 and the next couple of years with Aaron Rodgers under center. Well, he tore his Achilles, so he’s likely out for the year. The Jets and GM Joe Douglas were pretty aggressive this offseason in adding the finishing touches to what they likely believed to be a Super Bowl roster.