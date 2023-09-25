NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

Chicago Bears 2024 3-round NFL Mock Draft: Grab the Blue Chip Prospects

By Sravan Gannavarapu

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 23: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 23: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 2
Next

It was so bad against Kansas City in 2023 that the Chicago Bears are in desperate need of new blood and more talent, or else nothing will change.

Let’s take a look at this three-round mock draft, presented by Pro Football Focus, as the Chicago Bears use their rare spot of the No. 1 overall pick AGAIN, along with the Panthers 1st round pick, to land some quality stars while also making other trades to restart the clock.

Chicago Bears 2024 mock draft

Chicago Bears
BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 2: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is seen during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on September 2, 2023, in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) /

812. Ohio State. Marvin Harrison Jr. 1. player. Scouting Report. Pick Analysis. WR

Round 1, Pick 1: Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State

Scouting Report. Pick Analysis. Penn State. Olu Fashanu. 1. player. OT. 806

Round 1, Pick 4 via (CAR): Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Home/Chicago Bears