Chicago Bears 2024 3-round NFL Mock Draft: Grab the Blue Chip Prospects
It was so bad against Kansas City in 2023 that the Chicago Bears are in desperate need of new blood and more talent, or else nothing will change.
Let’s take a look at this three-round mock draft, presented by Pro Football Focus, as the Chicago Bears use their rare spot of the No. 1 overall pick AGAIN, along with the Panthers 1st round pick, to land some quality stars while also making other trades to restart the clock.