Minnesota Vikings: Despite 0-3 start, playoffs still a real possibility
Contrary to what the record suggests, and what people will have you believe, the Minnesota Vikings are still a very good football team. Just an extremely unlucky one. In 2022 the Vikings were 11-0 in one score games, so far this season, they are 0-3.
The Minnesota Vikings have the league leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns, the leader in receiving yards, and a player who is second in sacks. Under normal circumstances, the Vikings are comfortable and this wouldn’t even be a discussion but football is a funny game sometimes.
Minnesota have lost all three games by a total of 13 points. In each of the first three games, the Vikings have had at least one turnover in the red zone giving up points. Seven fumbles in the season’s first three games is inexcusable but also very fixable.
There is no doubt that the Minnesota Vikings offense is one of the best in the league, and their defense has improved massively under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores, they just need to get off the mark with a win and they can go on a run and make a legitimate push to make the playoffs.