NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

Bears blow 21 point lead to Broncos, changes need to be made

By Sravan Gannavarapu

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 01: Head coach Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears watches warm ups before the game against the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field on October 01, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 01: Head coach Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears watches warm ups before the game against the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field on October 01, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit

That does it. That has to be it. The 21-point collapse against Sean Payton’s Denver Broncos has to be the final straw for Matt Eberflus’ Chicago Bears.

It’s all ok, right? After all, the philosophy of #BEARSFOOTBALL, as Jeff Schlegel says, was in full form, right? So many HB Dive plays, including on fourth down when it was PREDICTABLE. Something so comforting about running the ball in Chicago. How can anyone justify this? There’s really no need to talk more about the game; the results speak for itself.

The Chicago Bears continue to provide misery, and nothing will change unless a whole house cleaning is enacted.

So, who is really at fault here? You say coaches, you get pushback from other writers who may look to defend them, so who really needs to be blamed? The answer is ownership and their decisions in football. In this case, it’s the McCaskeys and Ted Phillips, the same Ted Phillips who “supposedly retired” but is still listed on the team’s website as part of their front office as a senior advisor. In other words, the fans were cheated and lied to.

Chicago Bears: Will Eberflus be the fall guy for disastrous start?. dark. Next

Home/Chicago Bears