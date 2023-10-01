Bears blow 21 point lead to Broncos, changes need to be made
That does it. That has to be it. The 21-point collapse against Sean Payton’s Denver Broncos has to be the final straw for Matt Eberflus’ Chicago Bears.
It’s all ok, right? After all, the philosophy of #BEARSFOOTBALL, as Jeff Schlegel says, was in full form, right? So many HB Dive plays, including on fourth down when it was PREDICTABLE. Something so comforting about running the ball in Chicago. How can anyone justify this? There’s really no need to talk more about the game; the results speak for itself.
The Chicago Bears continue to provide misery, and nothing will change unless a whole house cleaning is enacted.
So, who is really at fault here? You say coaches, you get pushback from other writers who may look to defend them, so who really needs to be blamed? The answer is ownership and their decisions in football. In this case, it’s the McCaskeys and Ted Phillips, the same Ted Phillips who “supposedly retired” but is still listed on the team’s website as part of their front office as a senior advisor. In other words, the fans were cheated and lied to.