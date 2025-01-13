The Los Angeles Chargers are onto the 2025 NFL Offseason. Let's whip up an NFL mock draft where they build around Justin Herbert. I am not sure many people thought that the Chargers were going to get blown out in the Wild Card Round, but here we are. It's clear that LA was playing with house money in 2024.

While Justin Herbert is a good QB, the roster talent was not there overall. The Houston Texans overwhelmed them, and perhaps Jim Harbaugh being out of the NFL for a decade also contributed to this. The Chargers can rebuild their offensive personnel in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Let's whip up a Chargers mock draft.

Chargers 2025 Mock Draft: Building around Justin Herbert with obvious picks

23rd Pick - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Yes, JK Dobbins played well this year, but the Chargers could benefit from bringing in a RB in Omarion Hampton who has fresh legs and who does not have several major injuries like Dobbins has had and has come back from. The Chargers could simply form a 1-2 punch in the backfield with Hampton and Dobbins, but I am not sure anyone is going to argue with a first-round weapon.

56th Pick - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

Getting some interior help in the second round, the Chargers take Donovan Jackson from Ohio State. The Chargers' iOL was one of the worst in football this year, but they do have two of the best tackles in the NFL, so the OL is still in a good spot.

87th Pick - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

The Chargers grab a top tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft in Gunnar Helm from Texas. LA was not able to grab Colston Loveland, who played for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. And they aren't settling for Helm, who has a great chance to make it as a pro in the NFL.

125th pick - Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State

Adding some secondary help, LA grabs another Ohio State player and takes Jordan Hancock to try and shore up the backend of their defense.

159th Pick - Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Adding a WR at pick 159, the LA Chargers grab Jaylin Noel from Iowa State.

174th Pick - Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech

The Chargers beef up their defensive line depth with Aeneas Peebles from Virginia Tech at pick 174.

181st Pick - Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon

At pick 181, LA continues to add bodies to the defensive front and take Jordan Burch from Oregon.

214th Pick - Nofoafia Tulafono, OC, Wyoming

Perhaps there's a diamond in the rough here at pick 214 as the Bolts grab a center in Nofoafia Tulafono from Wyoming.

217th Pick - Jo'Quavious Marks, RB, USC

Two players added into the backfield in this Chargers mock draft as LA adds Jo'Quavious Marks from USC.

254th Pick - Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame

Their final pick seems them double-dipping at yet another position. The Chargers pick Mitchell Evans from Notre Dame in the seventh round of this mock draft.