2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 13 games
San Francisco 49ers (5-6) @ Buffalo Bills (9-2)
Sunday, December 1, 8:15 PM ET
This is a really brutal situation right now for the San Francisco 49ers.
Things are relatively wide open in the NFC West, and there’s no doubt that a 49ers team at full strength can hang with pretty much anyone in the NFL. But at this point, the 49ers are absolutely not at full strength and they are what they are. They’re a 5-6 team with a lot of flaws and they are running out of chances.
Catching the Buffalo Bills – who are playing at home – coming off of their bye week? It’s a brutal task for the 49ers given the current state they’re in right now.
But this team has played in bigger games, so the moment won’t be too big for them by any means. The Niners trotted out Brandon Allen against the Green Bay Packers and the results were predictable. Is there a chance we could see former Giants first-round pick Daniel Jones playing in this game?
You never know…
Regardless of who the 49ers have out there at the quarterback position, the Bills are set up pretty nicely at this one. They’ve had extra/ample time to get healthy and prepare for this matchup and the Bills are 6.5-point favorites early in the week.
Who could have seen that coming at the beginning of the season? Such is life in the NFL.
I think Josh Allen and the boys are going to come out of their bye week swinging.
Prediction: Bills win 30-22