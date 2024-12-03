2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 14 games
Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM
Losers of two games in a row, the Arizona Cardinals are in desperate need of a win, and the Seattle Seahawks come to town, a team that has won three games in a row. Just a few weeks ago, we were talking about a 6-4 Cardinals team that was leading in the AFC West, but Seattle is now in first place, and they have a one-game lead over the Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, two teams that do have a lot to play for.
If you ask me, this is the Cardinals season right here; if they don't win this game, Seattle improves to 8-5 and the Cardinals drop to 6-7, losing the head-to-head tiebreaker over Seattle. While I do like Kyler Murray a lot more than Geno Smith (and you should too), the Seahawks are trending in the right direction and are the more complete team here.
Seattle beat Arizona a couple of weeks ago in Seattle, and I would anticipate a similar result here in Week 14.
Seahawks win 27-20
Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 PM
The Buffalo Bills are the best team in the AFC if you ask me, and they really only need the Kansas City Chiefs to lose one more game to leapfrog them in the playoff picture. Being that the Bills beat the Chiefs a couple weeks ago, Buffalo does own the tiebreaker.
The Bills are traveling to face the Los Angeles Rams, a team that just notched a huge win against the New Orleans Saints, and I am feeling frisky for this one. The Rams also have a ton at stake themselves, so this could end up being one of the best games that we see from Matthew Stafford all season.
LA has typically always been able to hang with opponents who appear better, and in this game, not only will they hang with Buffalo, but they'll earn the upset victory.