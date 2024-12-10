2024 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Week 15 Games
Atlanta Falcons (6-7) @ Las Vegas Raiders (2-11)
Monday, December 16, 8:30 PM ET
After all of the incredible games throughout the course of the weekend in Week 15, the final game of the week is only intriguing because we’re all going to be wondering if/when Kirk Cousins is going to get pulled for Michael Penix Jr.
Heck, maybe that happens shortly after these predictions are posted and this is already dated.
Whatever the case, the Falcons are going to Las Vegas this week in desperate need of a get-right game, and the Raiders have seemingly been willing to oblige all year for teams in need of just that. But this game is fascinating with Desmond Ridder likely starting at quarterback for the Raiders and facing off against his old team.
This has the makings of another upset with how bad the Falcons have been lately (especially Cousins) and the storylines kind of just write themselves. Desmond Ridder beats his old team when they replaced him with not only one but two guys?
Yeah, I actually had the Falcons winning this game by two scores initially but I’m going to change my pick to a straight-up Raiders win.
We know Maxx Crosby is not going to let this game be easy for Cousins or whoever is dropping back for the Falcons. And Ridder has a pretty simple job here: Get the ball to Brock Bowers. And I think Bowers is going to make enough plays. The Raiders are competing for the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft but they have honestly been playing hard enough even in losses that they are bound to have the scales tip their way at some point. The Falcons are 4.5-point favorites but I’m taking the Raiders in a Monday night upset.
Prediction: Falcons win 27-13
