Week 16 of the 2024 NFL Season begins in just two days, so let's roll out our weekly picks and score predictions. The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers get us started in Week 16. They were actually flexed into Thursday Night Football, which tells you the NFL did not originally think either team was going to be all that good.

The Broncos are 9-5 after their fourth win in a row, and the Chargers are a solid 8-6 after being blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If Denver wins this game, they will clinch a playoff spot, so this could end up being a very entertaining one.

There is a ton of other action as well, and with all of the bye weeks being done, we've got a full slate of action the rest of the way. Let's make our picks and score predictions for the upcoming games.

2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 16 games

Thursday Night Football

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 PM

The Denver Broncos are now 9-5 on the season after their huge victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. In a game where the Broncos just did not figure themselves out until the second half, they really poured it on in the fourth quarter and ended up winning by 18 points. It does say a lot about a team that they can start as slow as they did and still blowout an opponent.

Denver is a real team; they are getting production from their defense, as they've scored three defensive touchdowns over the last two games, and while the offense is still growing, no one can deny the fight that they have. Bo Nix is not scared and will keep slinging in despite throwing interceptions. The Broncos can clinch a playoff spot with a win here.

The Los Angeles Chargers get this game at home and are coming off of a blowout loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what some may think was a shocking result. The Bucs put a 40-burger on the top Chargers defense, and it'll be interesting to see if LA is able to find some answers in time for this game.

Being that the Denver Broncos offense has struggled over the last two weeks against two bad defenses, I am not sure they'll be able to get it going against the LA Chargers, but with how the Broncos defense has played in recent weeks, specifically being able to notch some defensive touchdowns, this could be a low-scoring but dramatic game.

Let's pick the Chargers to win by three points.

Prediction: Chargers win 20-17