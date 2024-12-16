NFL Power Rankings: MVP rankings have a clear no. 1 after Week 15
With just three weeks left in the regular season, one player in the NFL has emerged as the clear-cut favorite to win the MVP award. The MVP award race is heating up, but after Week 15, there is someone who made a huge statement. We'll see how the final few weeks shake out, but if I had a vote, I know who I'd pick right now.
A lot can still happen. Three games is still a solid chunk of the season, and we've seen just how unpredictable the NFL can be at times. As we have done, we power-ranked the top NFL MVP candidates now that Week 15 is about over.
There is a clear-cut no. 1 in our latest power rankings.
NFL Power Rankings: MVP rankings have a clear no. 1 after Week 15
4. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
Since that five-interception game, Jared Goff has thrown 14 touchdowns against just one pick. He's playing on a different planet right now, and while the Lions loss in Week 15 versus the Bills was not Goff's fault, the loss did not help his MVP campaign at all, and that's especially true with Josh Allen playing well. On the season, Goff has thrown 30 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.
He's completed 71.4% of his passes for 3,759 yards, so he's right on the cusp of another 4,000-yard season. But let's not overthink this; Jared Goff has been excellent this year and has helped the Detroit Lions get out of the abyss they were in for years.
Goff is on the outside looking in with the MVP award right now, but he's still in the mix. The Lions are also still a very good football team that has dealt with a ton of defensive injuries this year. Goff lands at no. 4 in our MVP power rankings.
3. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley did not rush for 100 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15, but that does not change how good he's been and the fact that the Philadelphia Eagles offense goes through him.
As we know, the MVP is pretty much a quarterback award at this point, so it's going to be very difficult for Barkley to make up any sort of ground down the stretch here. It would probably take him rushing for some insane number over his final three games and the Eagles winning out for him to get serious consideration. He may have to hit the 200-yard mark in multiple games to be considered.
But it's clear that he's been one of the most valuable players in the NFL this year.
2. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson beat up on the New York Giants in Week 15 and is still in the mix for the MVP award. It would take a pretty major collapse from the current MVP favorite for Jackson to win the award for the second time in a row and third overall. On the season, Jackson has thrown 34 touchdowns against just three interceptions.
He has thrown over 11 times more touchdowns than interceptions. That is insane! He's also got the highest completion percentage of his career and is in line to have his first 4,000-yard passing season. If it wasn't for their defense being shaky at times, Jackson would be in first place. This is the best season of his career, and much better than his 2019 and 2023 MVP campaigns.
1. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen is the NFL MVP if the season ended today, period. There isn't a discussion here. It's Allen until something else happens. Allen and the Buffalo Bills went into Detroit and beat who we thought was the best team in the NFL in the Lions. Buffalo rebounds after a huge loss against the LA Rams and are now 11-3 on the season, still in reach for that top seed in the AFC.
Allen threw for two touchdowns and had a 122.4 passer rating. On the season, he's got 25 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He's really cut down on the turnovers this year, and with Buffalo's more balanced attack on offense, Allen has been able to play more efficient football.
I have been critical of the QB before, but he is proving me wrong. Josh Allen would win the NFL MVP if the season ended today, but I guarantee you Allen cares more about winning the Super Bowl than the MVP award. He's first in our MVP power rankings.