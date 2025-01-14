2024 NFL Picks and score predictions for Divisional Round of playoffs

We are now in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Let's make our picks and score predictions for the coming slate of playoff action. I would say the Wild Card Round went about as expected, but I am not sure people thought that the Houston Texans would blowout the Los Angeles Chargers.

The stage is now set, as four teams in each conference remain for the right to go to their respective championship games. The best teams in the NFL still remain, and the Divisional Round is where some competitive action can really come through.

Let's make our picks and score predictions for the Divisional Round.

Houston Texans (4) @ Kansas City Chiefs (1)

Perhaps upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round, the Houston Texans now head into Kansas City for the second time this season to face the Chiefs, who are coming off of ton of rest. The Texans can match up well with KC, as they have the elite outside pass rush to give the Chiefs' tackles some fits.

However, the Chiefs handily beat the Texans a few weeks ago in Arrowhead, and while Houston might be riding a bit of a heater after being the Los Angeles Chargers, I almost view this as a 100% slam-dunk chance that the Chiefs take care of business here, but in typical KC fashion, it might be close.

Prediction: Chiefs win 23-17

Baltimore Ravens (3) @ Buffalo Bills (2)

The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills play in what could be the game of the 2024 NFL Season, and the winner likely has the right to go into Arrowhead to face the Kansas City Chiefs. Both the Ravens and Bills have lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in recent years, and you have to wonder if this game here could be so intense that the winner is so emotionally drained that they come out flat in the next round.

The Ravens have the better roster, coach, offense, and defense. They also have the better QB and weaponry on offense. On paper, this game does not bode well for the Buffalo Bills, but they do get this game at home, which is a huge boost.

With how well the Ravens' defense has played in recent weeks and the best year of the Lamar Jackson era, the Ravens do have enough to go into Buffalo to get the win here.

Prediction: Ravens win 27-20

Washington Commanders (6) @ Detroit Lions (1)

The Washington Commanders have shocked the NFL world and are now in the Divisional Round of the playoffs with a rookie QB in Jayden Daniels leading the way. I do not think it's a hyperbole to suggest that Daniels is already an elite QB.

However, the Commanders get to travel into Detroit to face the no. 1 seeded Lions, who are coming off of some much-needed rest. This might be as healthy as Detroit has been all year, and I simply do not expect the Lions to lay down here. With the Minnesota Vikings being eliminated in the Wild Card Round, that only makes it more likely that Detroit represents the NFC in the Super Bowl this year.

The roster talent and environment will be too much for the Commanders to get by. The Lions win this one by multiple scores.

Prediction: Lions win 31-20

Los Angeles Rams (4) @ Philadelphia Eagles (2)

The Los Angeles Rams took care of the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round and now have a huge game in Philadelphia against the Eagles. The main advantages the Rams have coming into this game are with their QB Matthew Stafford and with their head coach Sean McVay. However, the Eagles get this game at home and have the better overall roster.

I understand that the Eagles blew out the Rams weeks ago in LA. However, I just do not see another blowout happening, and while the Rams have really hit their stride in recent weeks, the Eagles have as well, as Vic Fangio's defensive unit is playing some of the best football among remaining teams.

If the Rams again got this game at home, I would predict a close victory, but the Eagles overwhelm most of their opponents with sheer roster talent above anything else. Give me the Eagles to advance to the next round.

Prediction: Eagles win 23-21