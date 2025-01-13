Wild Card weekend is about over, so let's dive into the current order in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The first 21 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft are locked in approaching the final Wild Card game where the Minnesota Vikings square off against the Los Angeles Rams, a game that was moved to Glendale, Arizona.

The rest of the first round is going to fall into place as the playoffs finish up, so we will not know the official order until after the Super Bowl in February. As of now, though, about two-thirds of the first round is locked and loaded.

Teams will begin and continue their preparation for the 2025 NFL Draft, a draft that is missing top-end talent and missing the QB talent that was present in the 2024 NFL Draft. Let's dive into the first-round order thus far and highlight some key picks.

2025 NFL Draft: Current first-round draft order as Wild Card weekend ends

1. Tennessee Titans

With the first overall pick, the 2025 NFL Draft is going to largely be controlled by what the Tennessee Titans decide to do with their first pick. A QB is likely here.

2. Cleveland Browns

3. New York Giants

Leaving three other first-round QBs on the board in 2024, the New York Giants might be able to grab Shedeur Sanders at pick three of he is not taken with the first two. It's a pretty disappointing consolation prize, though.

4. New England Patriots

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Las Vegas Raiders

A team that killed their draft stock with two wins late in the season, the Las Vegas Raiders will soon have a new head coach and general manager, again.

7. New York Jets

8. Carolina Panthers

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Chicago Bears

Probably going to be used for the OL help, the Chicago Bears are picking 10th overall and have to make it work with Caleb Williams heading into the 2025 NFL Season.

11. San Francisco 49ers

12. Dallas Cowboys

Doesn't it feel like the Dallas Cowboys are about to take Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft?

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Indianapolis Colts

15. Atlanta Falcons

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Cincinnati Bengals

A team that many thought should have been in the playoffs this year (which is not how things work), the Cincinnati Bengals have to grab some defensive help in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

Winning 10 games and making the postseason in a shock to the NFL world, the Denver Broncos have a chance to go all-in around Bo Nix in 2025 and beyond. They hold the 20th overall pick.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers