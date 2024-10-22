2024 NFL picks, score predictions for upcoming Week 8 games
New York Jets @ New England Patriots - 1pm
Folks, the New York Jets are just not a good football team, period. It doesn’t matter how many stud players they have on offense, QB Aaron Rodgers isn’t a viable passer anymore, and there just isn’t something to grab onto with the Jets. They were essentially forced to go even more all-in with Rodgers after he missed basically the entire 2023 NFL Season due to a torn Achilles.
The Jets have lost four games in a row and are 2-5. I kept hearing people saying that the Jets would find a way to turn it around and would start to stack wins simply because they were a talented team. It’s not going to happen.
The New England Patriots are somehow worse than the Jets, but rookie QB Drake Maye does seem to have some “schmutz” about him thus far, as I like to call it. I mean, is it crazy to think that Maye is a better QB than Aaron Rodgers at this point?
I just don’t like the Jets’ current state and don’t feel like they are going to be able to have any of those easier wins the rest of the day. Give me the Patriots at home in this game, believe it or not.
Prediction: Patriots win 21-16
Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1pm
Even though the Atlanta Falcons beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Atlanta a few weeks ago, the Falcons did get embarrassed by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7, and that game exposed just how limp the Falcons’ defense is if you ask me.
The Buccaneers seem to have a bit more substance to them, and now that this game is in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers could use this game to regain some crucial ground in the NFC South race, which could end up seeing both the Falcons and Buccaneers making the playoffs. The Bucs win this one.