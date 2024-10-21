Jets 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Team must start a rebuild with a rookie QB
The New York Jets are not going to go anywhere with Aaron Rodgers at QB, so the team must reset with a rookie QB in the coming NFL Draft. Aaron Rodgers has thrown 10 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 2024 and has a passer rating in the low-80s. He's washed up, and if the Jets want to finally sustain some long-term success in the NFL, they'll need to draft a young QB.
Well, they currently hold the 5th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft if the season were to end today. Let's whip up a Jets' mock draft after their latest lost.
5th Overall Pick - Shedeur Sanders, QB Colorado
Maybe it's just me, but I feel like Shedeur Sanders would love to play for the media-rich New York Jets. He loves the attention, as does his father Deion Sanders, and beyond that, Shedeur Sanders is a legitimate first-round QB in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It'll be interesting to see if his draft stock takes a hit due to all the unwanted and unneeded attention that he brings, but the Jets will need to prioritize a QB in the NFL Draft, and Sanders fits the mold.
41st Overall Pick - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Tyler Warren may end up being the best TE in the 2025 NFL Draft class, so the Jets would be wise to add a difference-maker here. Tyler Conklin is fine, but he's just not that type of player, and with the Jets rebuilding with a rookie QB, surrounding him with young talent like Warren is a wise move.
95th Overall Pick - Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland
The theme is clearly offense here. With three picks in the top-100 at this point in the 2025 NFL Draft, this mock draft is going to focus on getting the offense straightened out. They take WR Kaden Prather from Maryland at pick 95 and try to form a high-end stable of playmakers on offense. Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and Braelon Allen are also still in the mix here.
108th Overall Pick - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue
Four picks on offense to open up this NFL mock draft. Marcus Mbow could slide into one of the other tackle spots that rookie OT Olu Fashanu may takeover next year. The team currently has two veterans in Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses at the left and right tackle spots, so they need some youth here.
144th Overall Pick - Marvin Jones Jr, EDGE, Florida State
We'll now get into the defense; New York has more talent on defense than they do offense, so it would not shock me to see this team wait until later on in the 2025 NFL Draft to hit on that side of the ball. Guys like Will McDonald, Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner, and Quincy Williams could all be long-term fixtures at all three levels, so they should be fine.
At pick 144 in this mock draft, they take Marvin Jones Jr from Florida State.
181st Overall Pick - Tommi Hill, CB, Nebraska
Cornerback DJ Reed is on an expiring contract, so the New York Jets would benefit from adding a cornerback at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they do that in this mock draft with Tommi Hill from Nebraska.
208th Overall Pick - Clay Webb, iOL Jacksonville State
At this point, teams just hope to find some competent depth options in the late rounds of the NFL Draft. Clay Webb could come in and bolster the interior offensive line's depth, as the Jets do have a solid iOL with John Simpson, Joe Tippmann, ad Allijah Vera-Tucker. That iOL is as good as any in the NFL if you ask me.
224th Overall Pick - Jaheim Oatis, DL, Alabama
To cap-off this New York Jets' 2025 NFL mock draft, the team looks at again bolstering the trench depth, and they'll take DL Jaheim Oatis from Alabama.
Would this NFL mock draft truly fix the New York Jets for the long-term.