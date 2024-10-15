2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 7 games
Philadelphia Eagles (3-2) @ New York Giants (2-4)
Sunday, October 20, 1:00 PM ET
It speaks volumes to the way the Philadelphia Eagles have played so far this season that they are just 3.5-point favorites on the road against the 2-4 New York Giants in Week 7.
The Eagles are just not the same team we’ve grown accustomed to in recent years and I don’t think they deserve the immediate edge going into NFL picks and score predictions each week just based on their name alone.
Even coming off of a bye week, the Eagles were a little flat against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 and even if we’re being a little bit harsh in evaluating this team, I just am not sure they are truly that much better than the New York Giants until we see them prove it out there on the field this week.
Could we see an explosion from the Eagles’ offense in Saquon Barkley’s return to New York? Maybe. But could we also see the New York Giants’ defense with Brian Burns playing at a high level shut it down? Absolutely.
The Giants will hopefully be welcoming back rookie receiver Malik Nabers this week after he missed two straight games with a concussion. We’ll see about Kayvon Thibodeaux’s status as well but the Giants are undoubtedly going to get up for this game. Since Saquon Barkley left, I’m sure they’ve had this one circled on the calendar as much as players and coaches say those kinds of things don’t matter to them.
I actually kind of like the New York Giants to upset the Eagles this week. They can force some turnovers defensively and if Nabers plays, he can take advantage of that Philly secondary. It’s not a prime time game, so Daniel Jones is free to ball out.
Prediction: Giants win 26-23