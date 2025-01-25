The conference championship games are right around the corner, so let's make three bold predictions for the games on Sunday. And there are only three games left in the 2024 NFL Season. After Sunday, we will know the two teams who will be squaring off in Super Bowl 59.

The Washington Commanders are in Philadelphia to try and keep their insane season alive. They are playing with house money in 2024 and are not going to be favored in this one. The Buffalo Bills are in Kansas City to try and beat the Chiefs in the postseason for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era.

While both home teams are going to be favored, you just never know what is going to happen.

2024 NFL Playoffs: 3 bold predictions for AFC and NFC Championship Games

Bills' QB Josh Allen is responsible for 5 total touchdowns

Josh Allen is probably going to have to take over this game if the Buffalo Bills want to win, and we'll predict that not only does that come true, but that he ends up being repsonsible for five total touchdowns. We'll predict that Josh Allen has three passing touchdowns and two rushing scores.

It'll be a high-scoring affair for Buffalo, who put up 30 points against the Chiefs in the regular season. Buffalo beat KC by nine points in that one and handed the Chiefs their first loss of the campaign. It was not enough in the end to knock the Chiefs out from their no. 1 seed.

The Chiefs' defense will have trouble stopping Josh Allen in the AFC Championship Game.

Jayden Daniels outplays Jalen Hurts by a wide margin

Jayden Daniels is a better QB than Jalen Hurts, period. It's not particularly close at this point, either. Hurts has never thrown for more than 23 touchdown passes in a season and doesn't throw for a ton of yards, either.

And while the Eagles' defense has been among the best in the NFL for a while now, Daniels is going to outplay Hurts. We have seen on many occasions this year Jayden Daniels truly putting his team on his back and taking over contests.

Daniels, in the postseason, has gone 46/66 for 567 yards and four touchdowns for a stellar 116.2 passer rating. He has done this against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions defenses, which are no slouches.

Jayden Daniels is going to continue carving up defenses through the air and will outplay Jalen Hurts in the NFC Championship Game.

Both away teams win

These are bold predictions after all. Both away teams will win in a crazy and dramatic championship weekend. The Washington Commanders will keep their Cinderella season alive with a close win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Buffalo Bills, who are indeed the better team, will find a way to go into Arrowhead and get the win.

The Commanders and Bills will square off in Super Bowl 59, taking down two evil empires in the process.