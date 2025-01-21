2025 NFL Picks and score predictions for AFC, NFC Championship Games

So it all comes down to this. Everyone knows that a trip to New Orleans and Super Bowl LIX is on the line this coming weekend as the AFC Championship Game will be played in Kansas City and the NFC Championship Game will be played in Philadelphia.

Are we going to get a Super Bowl rematch from a couple of years ago? Will a rookie quarterback lead his team from having one of the worst records in the league last year all the way to an NFC title? Will Josh Allen finally make it to the game's biggest stage after all this time?

It's going to be a great weekend for NFL fans with so much drama and tension for two rivalry games to decide who represents each conference in Super Bowl LIX. Who is winning on Championship Weekend? Let's get to our game picks and score predictions.

NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Championship Weekend

Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles: NFC Championship

Sunday, January 26, 3:00 PM ET

The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles have already obviously faced off against each other twice this year. Each team won on their home field making this a rubber match between two teams with dynamic offenses and some of the most exciting playmakers in the league on that side of the ball.

The real chess match here is happening between Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Fangio historically has done very well against rookie quarterbacks, but this matchup is unique because these teams have already played twice. It's not like this is the first time Jayden Daniels is going to be seeing the Vic Fangio defense.

The advantage, in that regard, appears to be gone.

With that in mind, the Commanders have won seven games in a row and have scored 23 or more points in their last five games. The Eagles have only lost one game since September, which was on December 22 against the Commanders. Philadelphia's offense hasn't been nearly as dynamic as we've gotten accustomed to but that's because they haven't really had to be. Saquon Barkley is taking over games and nobody has been able to stop him.

I don't really know what way to go with this game as a straight up winner pick. The Eagles are favored at home by a reasonable 5.5 points but the Commanders have all of the tools to win a game like this.

Part of me just wants to see the Commanders make it to the Super Bowl because that would be a crazy story. This game will be decided by Vic Fangio's defense. If they are able to force Jayden Daniels to make some mistakes (or his offensive teammates), then they can run away with this one. But I'm taking the Commanders in an upset.

Prediction: Commanders win 31-27

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs: AFC Championship Game

Sunday, January 26, 6:30 PM ET

This is one of those types of games where you can throw the stats in the trash. The Chiefs and Bills are going to play each other tight and they know each other almost better than they know themselves at this stage.

The Chiefs are in very familiar territory. They are hosting the AFC Championship Game, they've caught their stride at just the right time, and fortune always seems to favor them significantly in big moments. That's not to say the Chiefs are luckier than they are good, but they are the ideal combination of lucky and good for this time of year.

The Buffalo Bills have already beaten Mahomes and Company this season. That might not exactly be in their favor. It's very tough to beat teams twice in a season and even tougher when you're talking about beating a team like the Chiefs. The Bills are obviously going to need to play a flawless game and they are going to have to hope the Chiefs make a mistake or two along the way.

The Chiefs are currently favored by 1.5 points in this matchup and I think that's pretty fair. I have a sinking feeling/suspicion that Kansas City will win this game but my heart tells me to manifest a Buffalo Bills Super Bowl appearance. Everyone is sick of the Chiefs, who are the NFL's biggest villains at this point.

All that means is that they are so good people just can't stand it. And it's true.

I'm going to take Buffalo in this one, even though nobody should be surprised if we are watching Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid hoisting a third-straight Lombardi Trophy as Travis Kelce rides off into the sunset for retirement.

Prediction: Bills win 27-26

