The AFC and NFC Championship Games are quickly approaching. Here are the three most important players for this weekend. With four teams remaining, the 2024 NFL Season is nearly over. We have three more games left including Super Bowl 59.

The Washington Commanders seek to keep their insane season alive with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, and the Buffalo Bills seek to beat the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time in the playoffs in the Josh Allen/Patrick Mahomes era.

While both home teams are favored, both games could be quite close. Let's dive into the three most important players of the conference championship weekend.

2024 NFL Playoffs: 3 most important players in conference championship games

Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley has been one of the most valuable players in the NFL this year, and it's not a question. He has been the best player on the Eagles all year and did rush for over 2,000 yards in the 2024 NFL Season.

Barkley has to get going - as this is how the Eagles win games. If Barkley can run like he has this season, the Eagles may have to put the ball in the hands of Jalen Hurts more, which is a recipe for disaster. It's no surprise that Philly's most notable free agency addition in quite some time is one of the most important players this weekend.

Establishing the run is always a priority for teams in any game, but it's even more important when the postseason rolls around.

Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels has to be the player to lead the Washington Commanders to victory, as he might just be the best player on the field in this game. Daniels and the Commanders do not have nearly the roster talent that the Philadelphia Eagles have, but they do have a huge advantage at QB.

And if that advantage is not... taken advantage of, it could be a long day at the office for Washington.

Jayden Daniels has to continue playing like he has been in the postseason; and with the Eagles fielding a top-tier defense, this puts even more pressure on Daniels and the offense to come through. The Commanders should not have their hands nearly as full with stopping Jalen Hurts, as he just isn't a very good QB.

The pressure is squarely on the shoulders of Jayden Daniels.

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

The one thing that gives the Kansas City Chiefs a huge advantage over the Buffalo Bills in this game is the Chiefs' ability to be elite in late-game situations, and this does not always involve Patrick Mahomes, as we have seen KC's special teams and defense come through near the end of games to secure victory.

This is going to put a ton of pressure on Josh Allen, the Bills' stud QB. He is simply going to have to take this game over in all phases if he hopes to secure a victory in this one. This could look like Buffalo taking a lead late in the game or them even possessing the ball last and driving down the field for a game-winning score.

Josh Allen has to be at his best, and if he is not, the Bills will lose. It's different for the Chiefs, as we have seen Patrick Mahomes not always have to play well for his team to win.