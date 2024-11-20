2024 NFL Re-Draft: Bears pass on Caleb, Bo Nix going in the top-5?
6. New York Giants - Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Caleb Williams falling all the way to the sixth overall pick? This could end up saving the job of General Manager Joe Schoen if this actually happened. Unfortunately, the Giants made the wrong selection and took WR Malik Nabers. Nabers is a very good player, but come on man. How can you pass on Michael Penix Jr, Bo Nix, and JJ McCarthy for a wide receiver?
It was a horrific process from Schoen and the rest of the Giants front office, so a re-draft taking a QB is the right move. It's a shame I am not their GM (kidding).
7. Tennessee Titans - JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
I am not sure the Tennessee Titans take OT JC Latham if they got another shot given how Will Levis has looked this season. Levis just is not the answer, and he was not a very highly-ranked prospect coming out of college, either, so the Titans take the 21-year-old JJ McCarthy and will hope to develop him for thel long-term.
8. Atlanta Falcons - Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
Braden Fiske has five sacks on the season and is just playing his tail off for the Los Angeles Rams. The Atlanta Falcons took QB Michael Penix Jr here, and while that may be a great long-term play, they may reconsider if you ask me. Getting an enforcer in the middle of the defense was probably the right way to go, as Kirk Cousins can hold the fort down for a few years.
This may be very high for Braden Fiske, but he seems to be a great candidate to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year.
9. Chicago Bears - Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
The Chicago Bears offensive line, on paper, was not too great heading into the 2024 NFL Season. With Caleb Williams being a QB who does take a lot of sacks, this issue is magnified.
It may be best in this 2024 NFL re-draft for the Bears to not only pass on Williams for Jayden Daniels, but to use their second first-round pick on OT Olu Fashanu from Penn State. Rome Odunze is a good player, but it seems like Bears GM Ryan Poles got a bit carried away with the WR room and could have brought in another starter along the OL.
That's my justification for taking Fashanu here.
10. New York Jets - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
The New York Jets could have taken a QB here, but in the real thing, the Minnesota Vikings moved up a slot, and the Jets took Olu Fashanu. With how dysfunctional they have been this year, I am not sure there would have been a prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft in their range who could have fixed their issues, but Brock Bowers would have helped.
He may end up having a historic season for a rookie TE and may end up being one of the all-time greats when it's all said and done. Aaron Rodgers being able to throw to someone like Bowers could have made it so even Nathaniel Hackett couldn't mess this thing