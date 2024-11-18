2025 NFL Mock Draft: Top-5 draft order following hectic Week 11 games
The top-5 draft order is actually already set following the Week 11 games. How could the top of the 2025 NFL Draft look? You just have to feel bad for some of these teams at this point, as their seasons are just more than gone. Currently, the top-5 order of the 2025 NFL Draft are occupied by teams with at least eight losses.
There are a ton of bad teams in the NFL this year, and they aren't getting better. Most of them also need a franchise QB, and with the 2025 NFL Draft just not projected to be very good at that position, it could be a pretty rough time for these teams as we approach the coming offseason.
A lot of time does remain in the 2024 NFL Season, but there's no hope for these teams, as they are current set to pick in the top-5 of the 2025 NFL Draft if the season ended today.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9)
Objectively the worst team in the NFL, it would not shock me if head coach Doug Pederson was fired sometime on Monday. This has been a horrific team from top to bottom this year, and the roster is just too good for them to be this bad, so that's kind of when you know it's a coaching issue.
Trevor Lawrence has been hurt as well, and there is no use in trotting him back out there this year. Onto 2025.
2. Tennessee Titans (2-8)
The Tennessee Titans are in year one of the Brian Callahan era, and it may only end in two or three wins at most. The Titans are just bad and feel like the most underwhelming team in the NFL. They have few, if any elite players and besides them having a decent defense, don't do much of anything well.
The Titans should be targeting a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, and someone like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders could be available for them if they do indeed hold onto the second overall pick. It's been a year to forget for the Tennessee Titans.
3. Cleveland Browns (2-8)
The Cleveland Browns got blown out by the lowly New Orleans Saints in Week 11, so that kind of tells you just how bad this team is, but everything got discombobulated when Deshaun Watson forgot how to play football. A torn Achilles a few weeks ago ended his season, so we're in the Jameis Winston experiment at the moment.
The Browns should be targeting a QB in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and it would shock me to see mock drafts that don't have them taking one. Watson's contract should not prevent them from taking a QB next April.
4. Las Vegas Raiders (2-8)
The Las Vegas Raiders are hilariously bad in 2024 and could be on their way to a 2-9 start when the Denver Broncos come to town in Week 12. I think we all saw just how bad this team was going to be coming into the season, as they have and had a bad roster when the season began and did not have a franchise QB under center.
The Raiders failed to take a QB in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and it's clear that not coming away with one was a huge mistake. The Raiders currently hold the 4th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they could be in line to get a QB if one falls into their laps.
5. New York Giants (2-8)
The New York Giants are horrible and should probably clean house in the front office, at least. I am not sure why General Manager Joe Schoen thought it was a good idea to give Daniels Jones that four-year, $160 million contract, but here we are.
Saquon Barkley is also tearing it up for the Eagles, so there's that as well. It does feel like the Giants have to force themselves to fall in love with a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, but having the fifth overall pick could mean that the top QBs are off the board.