2024 NFL Season: 3 head coaches who could get fired after Week 10
Two head coaches have been fired thus far in the 2024 NFL Season. Could a few more be on the way perhaps after Week 10? Robert Saleh and Dennis Allen have been the first two in-season head coach firings. As we hit Week 10 of the 2024 NFL Season, there could be a few more coaches who are at huge risk of being canned as well.
Being a head coach in the NFL is surely one of the hardest jobs in all of professional sports, as there are 18 teams in the NFL with a record of .500 or lower. It's not an easy gig. We are definitely late enough in the season to see more in-seson firings happen.
Let's outline three head coaches who could get fired after Week 10.
Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars
I am not sure how much longer Doug Pederson survives in Jacksonville. I have said this multiple times already; this team is way too talented to be 2-7. And to make matters worse, starting QB Trevor Lawrence has a shoulder injury and may not play many more games this season.
Honestly, the Jaguars need to just shut Lawrence down and embrace a light "tank." The Jaguars get the pleasure of hosting the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, so this is very likely going to be a multi-score loss for the Jags, and could turn into a scenario where Pederson truly loses his grip on the team, and thus shown the door.
Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys
Another head coach that just lost his starting QB, you really can't blame Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the situation that has unfolded with the team. He was given a roster with no clear RB1 and no clear WR2. Moreover, the Cowboys have dealt with struggles on defense, and I can personally tell that McCarthy is just fed up.
It's not likely that Jerry Jones brings McCarthy back in 2024, and that might be the best scenario for both parties. McCarthy did enjoy a 36-15 regular season record in the 2021-2023 seasons, but limited playoff sucess is also another factor here.
Mike McCarthy being the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys could be winding down.
Brian Daboll, New York Giants
Brian Daboll should not be held responsible for the New York Giants, but rather the responsibility needs to fall on the shoulders of General Manager Joe Schoen, who is just terrible at his job. If it was up to me, Schoen would go and Daboll would stay, but in the NFL, head coaches are typically the first to go before the GM.
The Giants are 2-7 and have lost four games in a row, and the G-Men are actually in Germany to play the Carolina Panthers. Losing on an international stage like this with the Panthers trotting Bryce Young out at QB could be the nail in the coffin.
Daboll is a good head coach; let's not get that twisted, but it might be too bad of a loss to sustain. Again, I'd disagree with this move, but I could see it if the Giants fail to get the job done in Week 10.