NFL Power Rankings: Updated rookie quarterback rankings ahead of Week 10
Week 10 of the 2024 NFL Season is upon us, so let's roll out our weekly rookie quarterback power rankings. It's crazy to think that we're now in the second half of the 2024 regular season. Playoffs aren't super far away, and it's also crazy to think that we could see multiple rookie quarterbacks start a playoff game this year.
It's been an overall great year for the rookie QB class, as the three full-time starters have played well enough to get their teams into a respectable playoff position. We'll see just how high their ceilings are down the stretch, but each franchise should be very encouraged.
Let's roll out our latest rookie QB power rankings!
5. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints
With Derek Carr now back in the lineup, Spencer Rattler may see little or no action the rest of the way. It's not that Rattler has been a bad QB in his three starts this season, but it's not been pretty. The New Orleans Saints have a horrific situation on offense with a ton of injuries and bad coaching.
They just fired their head coach, so Rattler was never able to get in any sort of groove. It would not shock me if Rattler did get a legitimate shot to win the Saints starting QB job in 2025, but in that event, you'd have to think that they'd have a brand-new coaching staff and a ton of new faces.
I'll be interested to see what happens with the career of Spencer Rattler. He's no. 5 in our latest rookie QB power rankings.
4. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Credit to Drake Maye for doing what he can with this personnel situation on offense. Honestly, if the New England Patriots are able to have a strong offseason in 2025, Maye could breakout in a big way. The Patriots are arguably the worst team in the NFL, but they do have an encouraging rookie QB.
He's not started every game this season but does seem to be proving why he belongs in the NFL. I would not be shocked if these same rankings next week had Maye above Williams. The two QBs face each other in Week 10 in what could be a very telling game.
3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears have lost two games in a row, and rookie QB Caleb Williams has not played all that well. The Bears do have a solid situation on offense. The offensive line could be better, but the weapons that Williams has are quite good.
After the Bears offense finding a groove a few weeks ago and getting to 4-2, they've lost two games in a row, and the momentum is just not there for Chicago. This team is clearly still at least one year away, and we're seeing Williams fall into some of his old college habits with being inaccurate with the football.
He's still largely played well this year, but he's dropped in our latest power rankings.
2. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
You just have to watch the games to understand why Bo Nix is now ranked above Caleb Williams on our weekly power rankings. Nix threw an interception in Week 9, but it was a perfectly-thrown ball that hit off the hands of WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and into the hands of a Baltimore Ravens defender.
Nix is not throwing to an NFL-caliber group of playmakers at all. You could legitimately argue that Humphrey or seventh-round rookie WR Devaughn Vele is the second-best WR on the team next to Courtland Sutton, who is not quite a no. 1 target.
Bo Nix is having to carry a heavy load this year, and he's been responsible for 13 total touchdowns this year, which is the same as Jayden Daniels.
1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Still the top rookie QB in the NFL by a mile, Jayden Daniels is again no. 1 on our rookie quarterback power rankings approaching Week 10. Daniels and the Washington Commanders are now 7-2 on the season and in first place in the NFC East. They face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, which is going to be a huge test for Daniels and this upstart team.
Daniels is well on his way to the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and the Commanders went as far as to trade for CB Marshon Lattimore at the NFL trade deadline. They clearly believe in themselves this year, and Daniels could be on an insane trajectory. This could be the next elite QB in the NFL. He's got the mobility of Lamar Jackson and smooth passing ability of Joe Burrow and Jared Goff.
Jayden Daniels is an excellent QB and the Commanders are in great hands.