2024 NFL Season: Quarterbacks under the most pressure entering Week 10
The bulk of Week 10 in the 2024 NFL Season is upon us. Let's look at three QBs under the most pressure approaching this week. Folks, the season is beginning to heat up a bit. The games are starting to mean a bit more as the season progresses, and the NFL Playoff Picture is in view as well.
There are certain quarterbacks around the NFL right now that kind of need to step up in a big way. We've seen just how important the QB position is, and it's elevated in importance over the last decade or so.
As we enter Week 10, it's clear that these three QBs may be under the most pressure.
Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
We may be getting to a point with Derek Carr where he may not be guaranteed to start for any NFL team in 2025. The New Orleans Saints can move on from Carr's contract this coming offseason, but who exactly would rush to sign Carr? He was once an above-average QB and has since kind of morphed into an empty stats, empty calories player who isn't able to consistently win.
He did miss some time earlier this year, but the 2-7 Saints are 2-7 partly because of how underwhelming Derek Carr is. Unless Carr can show some stuff down the stretch and perhaps rally the troops a bit, his time as a starter in the NFL could seriously be coming to an end.
Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
The same goes for Aaron Rodgers, who turns 41 years old in the near future. Rodgers and the New York Jets haven't been great this year. His passer rating is below 90, which isn't like him, and he isn't nearly as mobile as he once was, obviously before his Achilles injury.
Rodgers has an... interesting personality to say the least and it doesn't seem to be well-received in the lockerroom anymore. If the Jets decided to move on from Rodgers, would any NFL team take a chance on him? He could prevent this by just retiring, but there is also a chance that he wants to keep playing.
As time goes on, Aaron Rodgers will need to show more.
CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
CJ Stroud doesn't have a magical potion that prevents his teammates from getting hurt, but at some point, we have to see Stroud take that leap and be able to carry his team at times. That's just how superstar QBs need to play sometimes, and if Stroud does want to ascend into that tier, we'll need to see him play some hero ball in my opinion.
The Houston Texans play the Detroit Lions in Week 10, which is a tough matchup, and while I do not think Houston wins, Stroud putting up a good fight could at least give up some hope in that regard. Heading into this season, I did predict that the Texans would win the Super Bowl and Stroud would win the MVP.
I may go 0/2 on that, but I'm still holding out hope. CJ Stroud could put the league on notice in Week 10, but the pressure is also beginning to mount.