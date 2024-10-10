3 quarterbacks who are at risk of being benched approaching Week 6
We're now in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL Season, and it's clear that these three quarterbacks are at risk of being benched. We could be getting late enough into the season where starting quarterbacks on shaky ground get sent to the bench. Bryce Young got benched in Carolina, and there could be more on the way.
Playing QB at a high level in the NFL is the hardest thing in professional sports, so it's not a surprise that a few QBs could be at risk of being benched as we enter Week 6 of the 2024 NFL Season. Which three passers could get demoted in the near future?
Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
I mean, what are we doing here? Perhaps the messiest team in professional sports, not only are the Cleveland Browns among the worst teams in the NFL, but when you consider all of the factors, Deshaun Watson is the worst QB in the NFL and maybe the worst starting player across all professional sports.
The Browns simply cannot keep this up, right? Being that they have not benched him now, I would not be surprised if someone higher up in the organization is telling the coaching staff to keep Watson in. Jameis Winston is the team's backup, and if this were a competent franchise, they'd have inserted Winston in already.
Kevin Stefanski is a much better head coach than what this offense has been doing, so that tells you this is 99% on Deshaun Watson, who could truly be done in the NFL when the Browns figure out how to move on from him.
Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
Will Levis has been awful this year for the Tennessee Titans and is also dealing with a brand-new coaching staff. First-year head coach Brian Callahan really doesn't have any reason to stick with Levis if he can't improve, as he was not with the organization when they drafted Levis in 2023. He's thrown six interceptions and only four touchdowns.
The Titans also signed Mason Rudolph to be their backup QB, and I'd imagine that the staff at least wants to get a good read on some of the offensive personnel they have to see if they can be a long-term fixture, and I am not sure Will Levis is capable enough for the staff to be able to do that. It would not shock me to see the 1-3 Titans give Rudolph some starts if Levis can't improve quickly.
Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
Here's an interesting nugget about the New Orleans Saints' QB situation with Derek Carr now set to miss a few games:
No one is fooled by Derek Carr; he's not a long-term answer for the Saints and can be released after this season. The decision to sign Carr to begin with was bad, but at least GM Mickey Loomis took a stab at Spencer Rattler in the 2024 NFL Draft. What would the Saints do if Rattler ended up starting in place of Carr and actually looked good?
I mean, they couldn't just put Derek Carr back in, right? I don't see how; Rattler at least has some long-term upside, and I'm not sure Rattler being a fifth-round pick matters here. If he can play; he can play, period.
Derek Carr has kind of turned into one of the more average, underwhelming QBs in the NFL, and the Saints must build for the future. If Spencer Rattler does get the starts and looks good, or at least good enough, there is no reason to insert Carr back in the lineup.